Intro: Host Michael Rand runs through a few Twins items, including another piece of bad news in a season full of them — rookie Alex Kirilloff is done for the season and will have wrist surgery. Rand also marvels at Shohei Ohtani, the pitching and hitting sensation for the Angels who is coming to Target Field starting Thursday. We've never seen anything like him in this lifetime.

6:00: Chris Hine joins the show for a spirited debate about whether the Wolves should pursue Ben Simmons in an offseason trade now that the year is over and off-the-court matters are going to start heating up in the NBA. Hine doesn't think Simmons is worth it; Rand acknowledges Simmons' flaws but thinks he would be a good fit with the Wolves. Hine also provides an update on the Wolves' ownership situation.

27:00: The NHL expansion draft was Wednesday, and the Wild took another hit to its blue line after Seattle selected defenseman Carson Soucy. That leaves the Wild with just three defensemen under contract after last week's buyout of Ryan Suter. Hear from GM Bill Guerin about losing Soucy and what comes next.

