SANFORD, Fla. — Gunfire wounded 10 people early Sunday when an argument turned violent at a Florida party venue.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old suspect at the scene of the shootings, which happened shortly after midnight.

A large crowd was gathered for a late-night event at Cabana Live in Sanford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Orlando, when multiple gunshots were fired. The sheriff's office said the wounded were primarily hit in their lower extremities.

''The incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated,'' sheriff's spokesperson Kim Cannaday said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press.

A security guard at the venue subdued the shooting suspect, who was taken to a juvenile detention center, the sheriff's office said. It did not immediately say what charges the teenager was facing.

Cabana Live is a restaurant and venue that rents cabanas and hosts pool parties and other events, according to its website. A post on its Facebook page Sunday said it was holding a private event when the shootings occurred.

''We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and praying for all those involved,'' the social media post said.