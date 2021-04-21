The first thing you notice about the well-built and solid Satechi aluminum desktop stand for iPad is the weight. At 1 pound and 10 ounces, the bottom-heavy stand is perfect for storing tablets in place and not worrying about it tipping over.

Most of the weight is in the base of the stand, which holds and elevates the iPad to a better viewing angle with the adjustable mount. It's constructed with solid, heavy-duty space gray aluminum; protective padding is installed to prevent scratching or damage to the iPad, and it's collapsible for storage or portability.

There are numerous uses for an iPad, from today's popular video chats to — in my case — having e-mail open while I do other work on my computer screen. Whatever your choice, the tablet stays securely in a hands-free position.

The height cannot be modified but the base hinge is adjustable up to 135 degrees and the mount is adjustable up to 180 degrees. Even with iPad in the name, as Satechi notes on its website, you can use it with any brand tablet with a screen dimension of up to 13 inches.

While any tablet is secured in the Satechi aluminum desktop stand, ports for charging are easily accessible though slots on the bottom of the mount. (satechi.net, $45)