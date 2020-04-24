about JUSTIN JEFFERSON

Drafted: First round, 22nd overall

College: LSU

Position: Receiver

Size: 6-1, 202 pounds

Age: 21 (born in St. Rose, La.)

Stats: Tied for FBS lead with 111 catches for 1,540 yards

Degree: Interdisciplinary studies

Did you know?

Jefferson is the earliest Vikings draft pick at receiver since Percy Harvin was taken 22nd overall out of Florida in 2009. Jefferson is the fifth first-round receiver drafted by the Vikings in the past two decades, joining Troy Williamson, Harvin, Cordarrelle Patterson and Laquon Treadwell.

Scouting report

He was predominantly a slot receiver for the national champion Tigers but projects as a do-it-all weapon at the next level. He's a smooth route runner and evasive after the catch. Jefferson impressed NFL scouts by running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash during February's scouting combine. He developed into a top target in college football's premier conference despite not being given any recruiting stars by ESPN coming out of high school.

about Jeff Gladney

Drafted: First round, 31st overall

College: Texas Christian

Position: Cornerback

Size: 5-10, 191 pounds

Age: 23 years old (hometown New Boston, Texas)

Stats: Career-high 14 pass deflections (one interception) last season

Did you know?

Gladney is the fourth Vikings cornerback drafted in the first round since 2013, meaning Minnesota has taken a corner with a top pick in half of the past eight drafts. Gladney became the highest-drafted cornerback ever at TCU. He was the sixth cornerback taken during the first round.

Scouting report

Gladney underwent surgery in March to trim meniscus in his knee, but the recovery was reportedly set to take 4-5 weeks and the expectation is he'll be ready whenever the Vikings can take the field. Gladney is labeled as an "extremely competitive" press corner, according to his NFL.com draft profile, which makes him a fit for head coach Mike Zimmer's preferred style of coverage. Gladney deflected 26 passes across his past two college seasons, meaning he can find the ball, too.

ANDREW KRAMMER