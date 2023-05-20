More from Star Tribune
Twins
California bullpen nightmare continues for Twins in loss to Angels
After trailing 3-0, the Twins took the lead in the top of the seventh on a Willi Castro home run. Before the inning was over, the Angels recaptured the lead from Griffin Jax and went on to win 5-4
Gophers
Down five runs in seventh, Gophers stun Rutgers in walk-off win
Brady Counsell's two-run double in the ninth completed Minnesota's biggest comeback of the season.
Twins
Coming soon to Twins? Watch Lewis bang 2 more homers for Saints
In the third game of his rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints, Royce Lewis hit two home runs in an 8-1 victory over Columbus. Here's the video.
Politics
Minnesota lawmakers unveil compromise health budget, delay on MinnesotaCare expansion
Mayo Clinic victorious in raising objects to health care affordability board, nurse staffing committees.
Lynx
Souhan: Diamond has shining moments on ugly night for Lynx
Before they descended into chaos on Friday night, the Lynx got a glimpse of Diamond Miller's potential, and coach Cheryl Reeve hinted at what she expects from the rookie this season.