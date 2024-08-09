9 of the best mini-golf courses for a Minnesota road trip

That’s the type of art-meets-golf experience that Big Stone Mini Golf and Sculpture Gardens, on 17 acres in Minnetrista, was designed to deliver. Sculptures not only overlap onto the course, they are the course, with strategically placed logs, boulders and artwork mingling to create obstacles, challenges and fine places to sit. It’s all shaded in enough pines and hardwoods to give a relaxing North Woods vacation feel. Add in farm animals, picnic spots, a free s’more setup and lots of outdoor games, and Big Stone holds the promise of hours well spent.