



1. High Tech Kids Championships

Science-savvy kids will battle each other during the Minnesota FIRST Tech Challenge and LEGO League Challenge State Championships. Robotics teams comprising sixth- through 12th-graders work together to build and program a robot to compete in an alliance format. A Discovery Fair features local companies, STEM nonprofits and hands-on activities. (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Discovery Fair 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, hightechkids.org)

2. Institute of Hearts

Show some love to your favorite art at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. Guests are handed a paper heart to place in front of their cherished gallery pieces. Thursday, a special Institute of Hearts-themed Meet at Mia event features live music, art making and screening of valentine shorts from MSP Film Society. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., artsmia.org)

3. Stillwater Winterfest

This midseason festival brings together community and supports local businesses and charities. Diversions include a pub crawl, live music, frozen Zumba Winterfest Market, outdoor activities and more. (Thu.-Mon., various times and locations throughout Stillwater, see website for details. one23events.com)

4. Kanishka Chowdhury

A discussion of the author's new book, "Border Rules: An Abolitionist Refusal." The talk with Todd Lawrence about border policies is followed by a Q&A. (3 p.m. Fri., free, advance registration required, O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library, University of St. Thomas, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul, stthomas.edu)

5. Ten Thousand Things

Actors with the company present an acting and theater-making workshop as part of North Hennepin Community College's Stages of Equity visual and performing arts festival. Later in the day the company performs "The Hatmaker's Wife," about a woman who moves into a magical home. (Workshop: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Fri., performance: 7:30 p.m. Fri., free, advance registration at nhcc.edu/soe, Fine Arts Theatre, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park, nhcc.edu)

6. Party in the Club

The Rhythm & Song series kicks off with a musical obstacle course and crafts. Kids and families also can dance and sing along with the Jolly Pops band. (10:30 a.m.-noon Sat., Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Av. SE., Prior Lake, scottlib.libcal.com)

7. Mississippi Valley Orchestra

Ho-Yin Kwok conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 2. The collaborative concert also features Chorus Polaris, Northern Lights Chorale and Bethlehem Lutheran Church Chorale.

(3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew's Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, mississippivalleyorchestra.com)

8. Brian De Young

The Augsburg College organ instructor and campus ministry musician performs. "Before Bach: Music of Early German Masters" features works by Nicolaus Bruhns and Dietrich Buxtehude. (7 p.m. Sat., Hoversten Chapel, 211 Riverside Av., Mpls., augsburg.edu)

9. Weinstein Hammons Gallery

Group exhibition "Together to Gather" uses the idea of the table as a symbol of gathering. Works by more than 20 artists delve into the relationship between art, food and the table. (Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., ends April 20, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls., weinsteinhammons.com)

