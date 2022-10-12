Billy Sushi adds B.A.D speakeasy downstairs

Celebrity magnet Billy Sushi in Minneapolis' North Loop has added a swanky downstairs bar called Billy After Dark, or B.A.D. Featuring neon lighting, a twinkling-star ceiling and an impressive collection of rare whiskeys on display behind a locked case, the room is set to impress high rollers. Overseeing the cocktail program will be Stephen Larson, formerly of the Hewing. Gain access to B.A.D. through the upstairs restaurant — a bartender has to open the door — Wednesdays through Saturdays.

This is the latest project for owner Billy Tserenbat, who also just released his own fermented spirit in conjunction with Tattersall: the Spirit of Sushiman, which features a likeness of Tserenbat in full traditional Mongolian dress.

Since opening in the midst of the pandemic, Billy Sushi (116 1st Av. N., Mpls., billysushi.net) has become a hot spot for visiting sports teams and celebrities. He's hosted Post Malone, Justin Bieber and even Kanye West, which resulted in a whole weekend that ended with Tserenbat flying out to one of Ye's Sunday Services. (He's got the receipts and is happy to share if you ask).

A dive bar at Masu Sushi

Minneapolis loves a dive bar and the Northeast neighborhood has a wealth of them. But that's not to say there's not room for more. Masu Sushi on Hennepin has reopened its slim side bar as the Nomu Room (12 SE. 4th St., Mpls., masusushiandrobata.com). Overseeing all the food and drinks is popular local bartender Kris Gigstad.

The bar has the vibe that it serves up whatever a bartender wants to throw at you, and it's best to hang on for the ride. Glassware was salvaged from Chino Latino, so an Old Fashioned comes in a clear tiki glass. A little Radio Flyer wagon pulls up with a load of shots. The food menu is built to soak up the booze, with a tofu katsu ($14) and meatloaf sandwiches ($15) served with tots on the side. The Nomu Room is open Wed.-Sat. from 4 p.m.-midnight.

Popular suburban restaurant group has a new destination

Regular diners at Dangerfield's in Shakopee might have noticed a few changes afoot. Eyes Wide Hospitality, the restaurant group behind the suburban restaurants Bourbon Butcher, Volstead House, Farmer and the Fishmonger and more, has taken over and is already bringing in a bit of new flavor. The company, led by Tony Donatell, is known for creating destination-worthy restaurants in suburban communities. The latest will eventually become the Shakopee House, likely some time in mid-November, but is staying open during the transition.

Dangerfield's was purportedly a speakeasy at one point, and layers (and generations) of decor will eventually be peeled back and put back together as a supper club for a new generation that honors its history while serving modern diners. When complete, Shakopee House (1583 1st Av. E., dangerfieldsmn.com) will boast three separate patios, a large upstairs dining room with views of the Minnesota River, private dining and a basement bar. A social media post announcing the launch says they're already booking holiday parties.

Eyes Wide Hospitality purchased the business from Gus Khwice, who operated Dangerfield's Supper Club for more than 30 years but decided to retire.

Game on: Tom's Watch Bar now open

Sports fans, this one's for you. Just blocks away from Target Center and Target Field, Tom's Watch Bar and its more than 120 screens — and personalized audio at each table — is now open in downtown Minneapolis (609 Hennepin Av., tomswatchbar.com). There are craft cocktails, dozens of beer on tap and both traditional and contemporary bar food. Also look for bites tailored to Minnesotans' tastes (co-founder Tom Ryan is from Minneapolis). Hours are 4-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Ramen coming to Eat Street Crossing

Big news for Eat Street Crossing: The Whittier neighborhood food hall will be the home of a new concept by chef John Ng and partner Lina Goh. The owners of Zen Box Izakaya will launch Ramen Shoten, serving Ng's signature ramen as well as a rotating selection of new offerings, appetizers and sides. The menu will be entirely different from Zen Box, and serve up flavors from both the East and West while staying true to the traditional ramen philosophy. Inside, there will be room for eight at the bar and eight more at the "stand-and-slurp" counter, with more seating in the hall's communal space.

Ramen Shoten, which means ramen shop in Japanese, will join Bebe Zito, Chatime bubble teas and a Trish Gavin-curated bar at Eat Street Crossing, with more vendors announced soon. The food hall, at 2821 Nicollet Av. S., is aiming for a November opening.

Bellecour-Cooks of Crocus Hill heading to Edina

In case you missed it: Cooks of Crocus Hill and Bellecour Bakery are taking over the space at 3945 Market St., which is where a SoulCycle was expected to open. This will be the third location for the powerhouse business duo, but the first time they've built a retail space to suit each of their specific needs. The move marks a return to Edina for Cooks of Crocus Hill, which closed its original 50th and France location in spring 2017 after 18 years. The entirely new location near the popular Nolan Mains building will be a full partnership between the two businesses from the start. No word on when the opening is expected, but the SoulCycle window wraps have come down.

Broadway Pizza available in downtown Mpls.

Dan Kelly's Pub is now serving — and delivering — Broadway Pizza. The classic menu featuring those thin-crust, cheese-covered, square-cut pizzas and wings is intact inside the classic downtown dive bar (212 S. 7th St., Mpls., broadwaypizza.com). This had always been the plan when the original Broadway Pizza on the Minneapolis riverfront closed, and the time has finally come. Dan Kelly's Broadway Pizza is open from 3-10 p.m. Sun.-Tue., and 3-midnight Wed.-Sat.

Mara now open for lunch

Who says fine dining has to be an evening affair? Mara, Gavin Kaysen's restaurant in the Four Seasons hotel (245 Hennepin Av., Mpls.), is now open for lunch and midday dining. The lunch menu, served weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will still include some of the nighttime favorites (labneh, hummus) as well as a burger and fries and the delectable chermoula chicken in skewer form. New to lunch is a two-course prix fixe — $32 for a starter and entree or entree and dessert. Another update: the bar menu now starts at 2 p.m., meaning you can segue right from lunch to happy hour. Get all the details at mararestaurantandbar.com.

Beer here! Two local events

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is hold its annual Autumn Brew Review on Oct. 15 from 1:30-5 p.m. at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. Sample seasonal releases, specialty brews and NA offerings from more than 90 breweries. There are also food trucks and a live DJ set from the Current's Mac Wilson. Tickets to the 21+ event are $60 ($15 for designated drivers); buy them at mncraftbrew.org.

It's still Oktoberfest at the Yard House (1665 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park, yardhouse.com), and for the occasion they're pouring a series of Oktoberfest brews, including Give 'Em Helles Lager, a Yard House exclusive. Specials run through Oct. 23. If you need to set the mood, search for the Oktoberfest Yard Haus playlist on Spotify.