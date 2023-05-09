More from Star Tribune
Local
From land and air, metro law enforcement plans to curtail street racing
Law enforcement with the Minnesota State Patrol, Minneapolis Police Department and other agencies promoted the effort Tuesday, showcasing a helicopter that helps to find and arrest street racers.
www.startribune.com
Politics
Princely Pride: Stretch of Hwy. 5 officially named for Minnesotan Prince
Walz signed in purple ink, Lt. Gov. Flanagan said Prince's message of inclusion saved lives.
Vikings
Vikings first Super Bowl quarterback Joe Kapp dies at age 85
Known for wobbly passes and a bold leadership style, Kapp came to the Vikings late in his professional career after playing in the Canadian Football League.
High Schools
Eden Prairie hires Roseville's Culver as new boys basketball coach
Alexander Culver, who had been coaching at Roseville, replaces David Flom, who resigned amid protests over his use of a racial slur in a classroom setting.