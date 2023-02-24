A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points view:

Larry Unger of Clear Lake, Iowa:

1 Winter Dance Party, Surf Ballroom, Clear Lake. There was music, movies, documentaries, art, tours and fans from all over the country and England celebrating the life and legacies of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper. Saturday's concert featured Gary U.S. Bonds, Slim Jim Phantom, Albert Lee, Chris Montez and others.

2 Ritchie Valens luncheon. The Valens sisters Connie and Irma, and younger brother Mario hosted this celebration of Ritchie's life and music. They signed autographs, took pictures, told family stories; they were so gracious and kind to everyone. And Mario plays a mean harmonica.

3 Surf Ballroom. It is lovingly restored to the big band, early rock 'n' roll days. The stage, curtains, the phone booth where Buddy Holly called his wife, the green room where the coin toss took place between Ritchie Valens and Tommy Allsup to see who got the seat on the fateful plane ride. There's other memorabilia to admire. The Surf still hosts concerts and other events. Rave on!

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Bruce Springsteen, "Kitty's Back" in Kansas City. He's played this 1973 long-winded hipster love story infrequently in concert since the mid-1970s. But on this year's tour, it's become a jazzy highlight, with the Boss doing his stray-cat strut and then turning it over to the members of his horn section for individual solos. Next came his lacerating guitar solo, the E Street Swing Band and a full-on rave-up to close the 10-minute treat.

2 Pink on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Her potent "When I Get There," about looking forward to seeing her dad in heaven, seemed like a maudlin way to pitch a new album. But her interview showcased Pink in the right light. When asked by Colbert about the scent of a potential Pink perfume, she replied: "It would smell like sadness and regret."

3 Donny Hathaway tribute, the Dakota. Backed by a terrific band, a parade of Twin Cities singers saluted the late soul legend. Highlights: Lamont Keten's "A Song for You" and Julius Collins' "I Love You More Than You Will Ever Know."

to contribute: popmusic@startribune.com