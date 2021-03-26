Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Lori Barghini, MyTalk 107.1 host:

1 Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open." Love the song and their performance at the Grammys. The retro soul vibe of this song, the suits, the collars, the moves. Cannot stop playing this tune by Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak's new supergroup.

2 Various Twin Cities artists, "Enough." The more you listen to this protest song and watch the video, the more moved and amazed you are. The talent is incredible (Rion, Michael Bland, Mayda, Wain McFarlane, Lynval Jackson and more). And a reggae song is just perfect for the message of love and unity.

3 "Genius: Aretha." Cynthia Erivo is incredible as Aretha, but more than anything this miniseries is making us fall in love with Aretha, what she did in her life and how incredibly talented she was. Rediscovering her music has been delightful.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Raheem DeVaughn, "Marvin Used to Say" video. In this luscious slow jam, the veteran R&B lover man channels 1970s Marvin Gaye down to the trimmed beard, crimson beanie and fancy denim outfit. More important are the Gaye-worthy socially conscious words, protesting how Black people "can't walk the streets in peace" and the need to "save the children." A respectful salute with righteous and timely sentiments days before Gaye's birthday.

2 Miley Cyrus' open letter about "Hannah Montana." On the 15th anniversary of the Disney Channel series, Miley posted on social media an openhearted, handwritten letter on "Hannah Montana" stationery. She talked about her "firsts" and "lasts" on the show, the impact of the series on her life and her gratitude to the cast and fans. Totally Miley.

3 "Genius: Aretha." Despite some dubious casting, repetitious dialogue and misguided directing decisions, this miniseries triumphs because of Cynthia Erivo's impressive singing on so many great songs and the terrific dramatic performances of Courtney B. Vance (as Aretha's preacher father) and 14-year-old Shaian Jordan (as Little Ree).