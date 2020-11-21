Pick Six is a half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view.

Steve Bonfig of Maplewood:

1 Trevor Noah's interview with Bruce Springsteen on "The Daily Show." Thoughtful. Thought-provoking. Timely. And timeless.

2 Jack Dupree, "Blues From the Gutter." This visceral stuff, however old (1958 to be exact), still packs a big punch.

3 Rolling Stone's new 500 greatest albums list. Long overdue not just for a revision but an overhaul. 'Bout time the records on this list that are fewer than 20 years old get the acknowledgment they deserve.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over." Whether he's doing stripped-down ballads or revved up blues-rockers, he sings with hard-won authenticity that's equally earthy and burly. Throw in a couple of Guy Clark tunes and a John Fogerty cover with these strong old-school originals, and you can see why Stapleton has become Nashville's favorite modern-day outlaw.

2 Lucinda Williams, "Lu's Jukebox." The Americana queen is a terrific singer-songwriter, but in this streamed, themed concert series, she's proving her bona fides as a skillful, passionate interpreter, showcasing her range and acknowledging her influences. The Bob Dylan show was exceptional: the unconventional song choices, the way she brought a snarling bluesiness to Dylan (love the smoldering "Blind Willie McTell") and closing with the challenging "Idiot Wind," seething with barbed vitriol, followed by "Make You Feel My Love," with its embracing tenderness, an inspired juxtaposition that honored both the songwriter and the singer.

3 Rolling Stone explores history of Black singers in country music. DeFord Bailey and Charley Pride made splashes back in the day, and more recently Darius Rucker, Jimmie Allen and Kane Brown are enjoying success, but it's been a struggle, especially for Black women. Rolling Stone examines Linda Martell's challenges circa 1970 and the frustrations of the Black Country Music Association in the '90s.