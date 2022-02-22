A reward is being offered in connection with a drive-by shooting last week in Golden Valley that seriously wounded a woman.

Police announced Monday that the Golden Valley Crime Prevention Fund has put up $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the shooting involving two vehicles that occurred about 8:35 p.m. in the area of N. Duluth Street and Regent Avenue.

Authorities believe the suspect or suspects were in a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights that fled east on Golden Valley Road. Police said there might have been two people in the car at the time.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was initially reported by police to be in critical condition and has since been described as being in stable condition. Police have not addressed a possible motive for the shooting.

Police are asking residents who live in the area to check video doorbells or other outdoor surveillance cameras for any footage that may have been captured around that time.

"If you have video, photos, or any information regarding this incident, please contact us," Police Cmdr. Alice White said in a statement. "You may remain anonymous. Collaboration and communication with the community is imperative to maintaining public safety."

Tips can be submitted to police by calling 763-593-8079 or by email at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.