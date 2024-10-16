The third annual Twin Cities Art Week kicks off on Wednesday, just days before the spirit of Halloween starts to fully haunt.
5 must-see events at Twin Cities Art Week
For five days this fall, more than 25 venues across the Twin Cities celebrate art.
Twin Cities Art week, which runs Wednesday through Oct. 20, was spearheaded by Rebecca Heidelberg and Gregory J. Smith of Dreamsong Gallery. It offers a plethora of experiences, including artist exhibition walk-throughs, screenings, performances, tours, workshops, conversations and even poetry readings. We picked five events to check out. For the full schedule, which also includes a walk-through of JoAnn Verburg’s exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, go to tcartweek.org
‘Paint & Listen’
Artist Christopher E. Harrison talks with curator JoJo Bell about the exhibition they worked on together, “Seeking for the Lost,” which is on view at the Weisman Art Museum. For the show, Harrison created portraits that imagine subjects in the “Seeking for the Lost” column of the Appeal, a St. Paul-based Black-owned and operated early 20th-century newspaper. As Harrison and Bell discuss the work, visitors are invited to join in and make their own artwork. Participants will get a series of creative prompts that offer ways to reflect on kinship, separation, family and identity. “As an artist, I feel it’s necessary to use my art to inform and unite our community with the hope to inspire a better future for all of us,” Harrison said. (6-7:30 p.m. Wed., Weisman Art Museum, 333 East River Pkwy., Mpls., free, wam.umn.edu)
Estéban Ramón Pérez & Rosario Güiraldes
Los Angeles-based artist Estéban Ramón Pérez, whose work looks at migration, labor and culture, is in conversation with Rosario Güiraldes, visual arts curator at the Walker Art Center, about his new exhibition, “Aporia.” Pérez works primarily with leather, textiles and sculpture, but this exhibition focuses on his works on paper. (7 p.m. Wed., TOA Presents, 655 19th Av. NE., Suite 104, Mpls., free, theorangeadvisory.com/toa-presents)
Bockley Gallery’s turns 40
The Minneapolis-based gallery known for its focus on Native American artists, including the beloved Jim Denomie, celebrates its 40th anniversary during Twin Cities Art Week. Stop by for cake and to view the current exhibition, “Together: Leslie Smith III & Dyani White Hawk.” Sičáŋǧu Lakota artist White Hawk recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant and showed her work in the prestigious 2022 Whitney Biennial in New York City. (6-8 p.m. Thu., 2123 W. 21st St., Mpls., free. bockleygallery.com)
How to Collect Art
Have you ever wanted to collect art but felt too confused about how to start? Dreamsong Gallery hosts a panel discussion with gallerist Rebecca Heidenberg, collectors Chris Haqq and Dan Lively, moderated by writer Matthew Schum. “Building an art collection or even acquiring your first artwork can be a daunting process,” Heidenberg said. “This panel at Dreamsong is a unique opportunity to gain insight from active collectors and enrich the audience’s appreciation of collecting.” While you’re there, be sure to tour artist Nicole Havekost’s exhibition “Penumbra,” which explores the female body through sculpture. (2 p.m. Sat., Dreamsong Gallery, 1237 NE. 4th St., Mpls., dreamsong.art)
16mm Film Fun
To wrap up the third annual Twin Cities Art Week, artists Sam Hoolihan, John Marks and Mary Hanson Scott create a live 16mm film projection and sound installation at Mirror Lab in south Minneapolis. Enjoy the throwback to the predigital days. (5-7 p.m. Sun., Mirror Lab, 3400 Cedar Av. S., Mpls.)
