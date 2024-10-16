5 must-see events at Twin Cities Art Week

Artist Christopher E. Harrison talks with curator JoJo Bell about the exhibition they worked on together, “Seeking for the Lost,” which is on view at the Weisman Art Museum. For the show, Harrison created portraits that imagine subjects in the “Seeking for the Lost” column of the Appeal, a St. Paul-based Black-owned and operated early 20th-century newspaper. As Harrison and Bell discuss the work, visitors are invited to join in and make their own artwork. Participants will get a series of creative prompts that offer ways to reflect on kinship, separation, family and identity. “As an artist, I feel it’s necessary to use my art to inform and unite our community with the hope to inspire a better future for all of us,” Harrison said. (6-7:30 p.m. Wed., Weisman Art Museum, 333 East River Pkwy., Mpls., free, wam.umn.edu)