The 4th Street Saloon, a north Minneapolis nightlife spot that has been a West Broadway mainstay but dogged by crime in and near the establishment, is ending its decades-long run at the end of the month.

"It's true, we are closing our doors after 37 amazing years of serving our north Minneapolis family!!!!" general manager Mike Oker announced Monday on social media. "We will miss everyone so much & thank you for making the 4th Street Saloon a great place to be for so many years!!!! Northside for life!!!"

Oker's posting did not explain what led to the decision to shut down the business on Broadway just west of Interstate 94 or what will become of the space.

Shootings, sometimes fatal, and other violence have occurred on or near the property for many years despite the saloon beefing up security and posting warning signs outside that police have 24-hour video surveillance in place.

Commenters on Oker's posting lamented the saloon closing and spoke of the good memories they had there. By contrast, comments left on a crime watch Facebook page were cheering the business shutting down.

The saloon's presence not only as a place to have a drink and enjoy music, but its eye-popping exterior mural has stood as a welcoming tribute to jazz, blues and funk.

To mark the closure, a farewell bash is planned for this Sunday ahead of the doors locking for good on March 31.