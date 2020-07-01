Twins after 40

Games played and statistics for Twins after turning 40:

296 Paul Molitor, 1996-98 (.300, 15 HR, 175 RBI)

220 Dave Winfield, 1993-94 (.264, 31 HR, 119 RBI)

90 Jim Thome, 2010-11 (.264, 19 HR, 54 RBI)

88 Terry Mulholland, 2004-05 (5-11, 4.89 ERA)

58 Torii Hunter, 2015 (.212, 8 HR, 32 RBI)

46 Fernando Rodney, 2018 (3-2, 25 saves, 3.09 ERA)

46 Al Worthington, 1969 (4-1, 3 saves, 4.57 ERA)

33 Elmer Valo, 1961 (.156, 0 HR, 4 RBI)

24 Joe Niekro, 1987-88 (5-10, 6.67 ERA)

19 Pat Borders, 2004 (.286, 0 HR, 5 RBI)

15 Bartolo Colon, 2017 (5-6, 5.18 ERA)

14 Ruben Sierra, 2006 (.179, 0 HR, 4 RBI)

13 Steve Carlton, 1987-88 (1-6, 8.54 ERA)

12 Jim Dwyer, 1990 (.167, 0 HR, 1 RBI)

8 Jesse Orosco, 2003 (1-1, 5.79 ERA)