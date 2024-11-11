The list, which looks beyond classics such as “Black Beauty” to titles readers may have missed, is packed with: gems from beloved writers such as Newbery Award winners Matt de la Peña and Kate DiCamillo. New favorites such as Ada Limón’s “In Praise of Space,” an ode to the wonders of space exploration by the U.S. poet laureate. Twin Cities creators such as “Moo!,” by David LaRochelle and Mike Wohnoutka and “Pizza and Taco” by Stephen Shaskan. And the basis of current blockbuster movie “The Wild Robot,” by Peter Brown.