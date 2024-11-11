Red Balloon Bookshop will celebrate its 40th birthday with a community bash Nov. 23 but, in the meantime, its employees have a gift for all of us: a list of 40 books for young readers that we all should know about.
40 must-reads from staffers at Red Balloon, as it throws itself (and you) a 40th birthday party
Employees went beyond time-honored classics to suggest more recent titles you may have missed.
The list, which looks beyond classics such as “Black Beauty” to titles readers may have missed, is packed with: gems from beloved writers such as Newbery Award winners Matt de la Peña and Kate DiCamillo. New favorites such as Ada Limón’s “In Praise of Space,” an ode to the wonders of space exploration by the U.S. poet laureate. Twin Cities creators such as “Moo!,” by David LaRochelle and Mike Wohnoutka and “Pizza and Taco” by Stephen Shaskan. And the basis of current blockbuster movie “The Wild Robot,” by Peter Brown.
Not surprisingly, Red Balloon owner Holly Weinkauf said it was not easy for her 15 staffers to narrow the list to just 40 books, aimed at ages from birth to adolescence: “I kept saying it would be so much easier if we were celebrating our 150th birthday.”
All 40 books are available at the store (and, of course, area libraries) and are “great additions to any home library,” Weinkauf said.
Red Balloon has events planned from Nov. 17 (the actual anniversary) to the 23rd, which will feature a full day of readings, face painting, music and discounts. If you’re debating what to use those deals on, here’s the store’s full list:
“All the World,” by Liz Garton Scanlon, illustrated by Marla Frazee
“All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team,” by Christina Soontornvat
“Baby Monkey, Private Eye,” by Brian Selznick and David Serlin
“Bathe the Cat,” by Alice B. McGinty, illustrated by David Roberts
“Bee-bim Bop!,” by Linda Sue Park, illustrated by Ho Baek Lee
“The Bill Martin Jr. Big Book of Poetry,” edited by Bill Martin Jr. with Michael Sampson
“CatStronauts,” by Drew Brockington
“The Crossover,” by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile
“Darius the Great Is Not Okay,” by Adib Khorram
“El Deafo,” by Cece Bell
“A Different Pond,” by Bao Phi, illustrated by Thi Bui
“Dozens of Doughnuts,” by Carrie Finison, illustrated by Brianne Farley
“Dragon Hoops,” by Gene Luen Yang
“Elatsoe,” by Darcie Little Badger, illustrated by Rovina Cai
“The Eyes & the Impossible,” by Dave Eggers, illustrated by Shawn Harris
“Ferris,” by Kate DiCamillo
“Graceling,” by Kristin Cashore
“The House in the Night,” Susan Marie Swanson, pictures by Beth Krommes
“I’ll Give You the Sun,” by Jandy Nelson
“In Praise of Mystery,” by Ada Limón, illustrated by Peter Sís
“Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend,” by Dawn Quigley, illustrated by Tara Audibert
“Julián Is a Mermaid,” by Jessica Love
“Knight Owl,” by Christopher Denise
“Last Stop on Market Street,” by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson
“Leave It to Plum!,” by Matt Phelan
“Long Way Down,” by Jason Reynolds
“Moo!,” by Mike Wohnoutka, illustrated by David LaRochelle
“Pahua and the Soul Stealer,” by Lori M. Lee
“Pizza and Taco,” by Stephen Shaskan
“The Princess in Black,” by Shannon Hale and Dean Hale, illustrated by LeUyen Pham
“Red Sings From Treetops,” by Joyce Sidman, illustrated by Pamela Zagarenski
“A Sick Day for Amos McGee,” by Philip C. Stead, illustrated by Erin E. Stead
“The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale,” by Jon Klassen
“The Stonekeeper” series, by Kazu Kibuishi
“Treehouse Town,” by Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Charlie Mylie
“The Undefeated,” by Kwame Alexander, illustrated by Kadir Nelson
“When You Reach Me,” by Rebecca Stead
“Where We Come From,” by Diane Wilson, Sun Yung Shin, Shannon Gibney and John Coy, illustrated by Dion MBD
“The Wild Robot,” by Peter Brown
“The Wonders of Nature,” by Ben Hoare
Red Balloon Bookshop 40th Anniversary Celebration
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 23.
Where: Red Balloon, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.
