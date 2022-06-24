A 34-year-old man was sentenced to a four-year term Friday for being drunk when he ran a red light, collided with another vehicle at a Minneapolis intersection and killed the other motorist.

The sentencing of Terrance J. Bugg, of Minneapolis, occurred after he pleaded guilty in May in Hennepin County District Court to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on Sept. 12, 2020, that killed Emigdio Gonzalez Tobon, 55, of Minneapolis.

Two women in Bugg's SUV, ages 26 and 35, suffered noncritical injuries.

With credit for time served in jail, Bugg will spend slightly more than 2 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bugg was speeding in his Honda Pilot while westbound on E. 26th Street about 3:40 a.m., when he went through a red light and broadsided a Chevy Traverse driving southbound on S. Cedar Avenue. The impact sent the two SUVs into a building.

A blood test taken two hours later at HCMC showed that Bugg had a blood alcohol level of 0.15%, nearly twice the legal level for driving in Minnesota.

Bugg was driving even though his license was revoked at the time, according to the state Department of Public Safety. His criminal history includes a drunken driving conviction in 2014.