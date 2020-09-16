Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was killed over the weekend when a suspected drunken driver in a speeding SUV crashed into his vehicle at a Minneapolis intersection..

Emigdio Gonzalez Tobon, 55, of Minneapolis, died at the scene of the crash Saturday, E. 26th Street and S. Cedar Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say that the SUV traveling west on 26th Street about 3:40 a.m. struck Emigdio Gonzalez’s SUV as it headed south on Cedar.

The other driver, a 35-year-old man, was hospitalized in serious condition. He was still in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon and has yet to be charged, police said.

Two women in his car, ages 26 and 35, were hospitalized in stable condition.

“Factors believed to be present in this crash are possible drug or alcohol impairment, excessive speed and failing to obey a traffic control device on the part of the striking vehicle,” police spokesman John Elder said.

A search warrant affidavit was filed to test for the presence of drugs or alcohol use by the surviving driver, who is in his 30s, he said.

The document says that police at the scene detected a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.”