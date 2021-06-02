Layoff notices went out to more than 38,000 state employees over the holiday weekend as Minnesota officials prepare for the possibility of a government shutdown.

Gov. Tim Walz and leaders in Minnesota's divided Legislature say the notices are merely a formality as they continue work behind the scenes to finalize the next two-year budget. Yet a handful of major sticking points remain unresolved and work has progressed slower than anticipated since the regular session ended on May 17.

Lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget before July 1 or state services begin to shut down.

"It doesn't feel like a necessarily formality to the 40,000 folks who received these notices while they were relaxing with their families after a stressful year," said Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees. "It's really insulting to the public servants, to the people who have dedicated their entire career to public service, and during the pandemic they've been working nonstop."

Walz and leaders struck a broad deal on the final day of session and have been working mostly in private to finalize the details ahead of an expected mid-June special session.

After thousands of members received layoff notices over the weekend, AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl said they remain "optimistic" that the budget will be finalized but they need to be prepared for a potential shutdown.

State leaders say layoff notices are merely a formality as they continue work behind the scenes to finalize the next two-year budget. GLEN STUBBE • STAR TRIBUNE

She said they're particularly worried about 5-7% agency budget cuts proposed by Senate Republicans, which she said would "devastate" state services and hit the public sector workforce.

"No worker should ever be treated as pawns in a political chess match," she said.

Briana Bierschbach • 651-925-5042

Twitter: @bbierschbach