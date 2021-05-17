Leaders in Minnesota's divided Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz have struck a broad agreement around the state's two-year budget, hours before their midnight deadline to adjourn.

The leaders will announce the deal at an 11 a.m. new conference Monday.

"We are right there, we're coming back this morning just to make sure, but we are right there," Republicans Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said on MPR News early Monday morning.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said budget negotiations stretched past midnight and leaders were meeting Monday morning hopefully to "dot some i's and cross some t's" before announcing a broad budget deal.

The Legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn by midnight, meaning some work could start Monday but much will have to be finished in a special session of the Legislature. Gazelka said that will likely happen on June 14, when Walz is expected to extend his pandemic emergency powers for another 30 days, automatically requiring lawmakers to return.

Monday's adjournment date lines up with the delayed deadline to file taxes, and leaders have been trying to reach a deal exempting federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and unemployment insurance from state taxes. Gazelka said he expected guidance on those proposals Monday.

Special session to finish budget work have happened every budget year but three since 2001, including two years where disagreements stretched into partial government shutdowns. That will happen if they don't pass a budget before July 1.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

