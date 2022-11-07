A 34-year-old Albany man died Friday after he drove off the road and was pinned under his vehicle near Clearwater, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 7:45 a.m. Friday, authorities received a report of a one-vehicle rollover on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street E. in Lynden Township. The caller said the driver, later identified as Christopher Gutknecht, was not responding.

Deputies found a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe in the north ditch of County Road 44, resting on the driver's side about 40 feet from the road. Investigators believe Gutknecht was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The area where Gutknecht's vehicle was found is between two sharp curves in the roadway, according to the Sheriff's Office.