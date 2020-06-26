You’ve heard of homes described as having a “million-dollar view.” A stately Tudor Revival house in Kenwood comes with a $3.75 million-dollar view — sweeping vistas of Lake of the Isles.

Built in 1930, the landmark house sits on a half-acre parcel of land at a curve in Lake of the Isles Parkway, giving the home 180-degree views of the water.

“You can see the lake from every room,” said real estate agent Cari Ann Carter, Edina Realty.

Location is an obvious plus, offering a city lake lifestyle just a few minutes from downtown Minneapolis and Uptown.

The house itself is a blend of historic architectural detail with extensive recent updates for 21st-century living. Original features include carved woodwork, ornate ceilings, custom moldings and millwork and stained-glass windows. “It has the charm and character of nooks and crannies,” said Carter.

But there’s nothing vintage about the kitchen, which got a complete makeover just a few years ago, including a large center island, Carrara marble and quartz countertops, custom white cabinets and high-end commercial-grade appliances. Almost all of the seven bathrooms have also had recent updates, although there’s one “retro cool bath” remaining, according to Carter.

SpacecraftingLake of the Isles estate

A major remodeling in 2005 created a 28-by-20-foot family room/study above the garage, including a wet bar and two built-in study nooks. The four-car garage, originally detached, is now connected to the house, via a mudroom, and has heated floors. The lower level was converted into a modern media room.

The 8,712-square-foot house was “ahead of its time,” said Carter, with an open floor plan on the main level and en suite bathrooms for all five bedrooms.

It’s a house that blends formality and comfort, said Carter. “It’s homey while being opulent. It gives you a hug when you walk in the door.”

Cari Ann Carter, 612-926-9999, Edina Realty, has the listing.