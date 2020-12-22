A New Year's Eve at home can still be a festive affair with takeout and meal kits from these Twin Cities restaurants. Add some champagne to your order and count down to 2021 — finally — in style.

Minneapolis

Borough

Five courses, plus canapés and more treats make a complete New Year's Eve dinner starring American Wagyu bavette steak and lobster bisque. Add on cocktail kits and wine. Meals are $115 per person, with pickup Dec. 30.

730 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com

Fhima's Minneapolis

A New Year's Eve package serves 2 ($150) or 4 ($275) and comes with choices: lobster imperial or Moroccan lamb cigars; rigatoni or truffled ravioli; filet mignon or market catch. A French pastry board with 6 desserts is included. Pick up Dec. 31.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-353-4792, fhimasmpls.com

Hewing Hotel

An 8-course "secret" menu from chef Nyle Flynn is served in a private room at the North Loop hotel. Rooms can accommodate 2 to 6 guests, at $165 per person (more for wine pairings), plus $100 for the rental of the room during dinner.

300 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com, exploretock.com/hewingbarandlounge

The Kenwood

Curbside takeout for New Year's Eve is $75 per person, and comes with a selection of hors d'oeuvres, plus beet-cured salmon and roasted porchetta. Pick up Dec. 31.

2115 W. 21st St., Mpls., 612-377-3695, thekenwoodrestaurant.com

The Lynhall

Pick up a bundle for 1, 2 or 4 with beef short rib or a rosemary mushroom and Impossible bake as the main course (prices vary). Add on appetizers of truffled Parmesan fondue or a French onion soup kit. Loads of sides are available a la carte, too.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Nicollet Island Inn

For $69 per person, enjoy a four-course dinner with choices of prime rib, sea bass or gnocchi. Everyone gets three jumbo shrimp. Add on a night in the hotel for $179 — with roses and champagne. Pick up Dec. 31.

95 Merriam St., Mpls., 612-331-1800, nicolletislandinn.com

Red Cow and Red Rabbit

Go for a 12-piece fried chicken dinner with sides, biscuits and banana cream pie (classic or Nashville hot, both $109), or an herb-crusted beef tenderloin dinner with five sides, a charcuterie board and chocolate cake ($209). Dinners serve 4 to 6. Or, create your own meal by ordering a la carte. Order by Dec. 27 for pickup Dec. 30.

Pickup at Red Cow Uptown, 2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547, kenwoodfoodandbeverage.com

Restaurant Alma

A 12-hour beef roast is the centerpiece of this five course meal from chef/co-owner Alex Roberts,for $80 per person. (A vegetarian option with bucatini pasta as the main course is $46.) Pickup available Dec. 31, Jan. 1 or Jan. 2.

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

Smack Shack

Lobster Lorraine, roasted root vegetables, mixed greens, Kings Hawaiian buns and key lime pie serve two, for $125. Add a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for $50 more. Order by Dec. 27, pick up Dec. 31.

603 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-259-7288, smack-shack.com

Spoon and Stable/GK at Home

Chef Gavin Kaysen's New Year's Eve Party in a Box for 2 has everything you need for an intimate cocktail party, with several hors d'oeuvres and duck pithivier with black truffle sauce for the main event ($295). Pick up Dec. 31.

211 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-224-9850, spoonandstable.com

St. Paul

A Bird in Hand

A four-course dinner from this pop-up by chef Alex Warren feeds 2 ($50), with options to add on champagne, wine and cocktail kits. Risotto with corn and truffle, hamachi niçoise and duck confit pâté en croute are on the menu. Semifreddo with burnt meringue is for dessert. Pick up or delivery on Dec. 31.

Stewart's, 128 Cleveland Av. N., St. Paul, abirdinhandmn.com

Due Focacceria

For a very Italian anno nuovo, pre-order kits and parcels a la carte. Try some bread and spreads, a carne and formaggi box, take-and-make truffle arancini or a cannoli kit. Want a little of everything? A whole kit serving 4 to 6 is $96.50. Pick up Dec. 31.

475 Fairview Av. S., St. Paul, 651-493-8858, duefocacceria.com

The Lexington

Choose from a take-and-warm dinner or a New Year's Day brunch cooking kit, both for two. For the eve, tomahawk steak ($195) or king crab ($220) come with all the fixings and a Black Forest trifle. Brunch features Lobster Newburg a la King with asparagus salad and vanilla chestnut coffee cake ($75). Chef Jack Riebel helps you do the cooking via video.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Meritage

Lobster bisque and fresh oysters, a filet mignon kit and cassoulet are some of the a la carte picks for a bonne année from chef/co-owner Russell Klein. Available for pickup or delivery Dec. 30 (online ordering opens Dec. 24).

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stpaul.com

Mucci's Italian

A festive a la carte menu includes lobster ravioli, duck confit cassoulet, chicken Parmesan and more. Upgrade with starters, such as black truffle pecorino custard or a charcuterie box. New Year's Day morning treats are also available. Pick up Dec. 31.

786 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-330-2245, muccisitalian.com

Parlour St. Paul

A four-course meal kit for two, with cauliflower and tamarind glazed pork chops, requires light preparation at home. Pick up Dec. 31.

267 7th St. W., St. Paul, 651-207-4433, parlourbar.com

Union Hmong Kitchen

Choose your main course from chef Yia Vang — 16 oz. coffee-crusted rib-eye or snapper grilled in banana leaves. Accompaniments include lobster fried rice, cucumber salad, tiger bite sauce, a bottle of prosecco with passion fruit guava cocktail mix, and more. For dessert, pandan tiramisu. Serves 2 for $165. Pick up Dec. 31.

Mid-City Kitchen, 693 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul,unionkitchenmn.com

Elsewhere in the metro

Birch's on the Lake

Dinner includes smoked trout pâté with grilled bread, beet salad, Gruyère au gratin potatoes, green bean casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, dinner rolls, beef tenderloin, bourbon-glazed ham, chocolate stout cupcakes, pecan cheesecake bars and holiday cookies ($325, serves four to six).

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Craft & Crew restaurants

Three-course New Year's fondue kits for 2 come with a salad and two courses of fondue, one with cheese and the other with a variety of meat and vegetables ($90). There's also a vegan version. Add dessert fondue (chocolate with fruit, pound cake and more) for $25 extra. Order by Dec. 27 for pickup Dec. 31.

The Block Food + Drink, 7007 Walker St., St. Louis Park; Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, 3675 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.; Pub 819, 819 Mainstreet, Hopkins; Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 NE. University Av., Mpls.; craftncrew.com

Domaćin Restaurant & Winebar

A special a la carte menu features your choice of osso buco, lobster risotto, duck breast or gnocchi, plus festive small plates that include prosciutto-wrapped asparagus and a board of artisan cheese and meats. Order by Dec. 29, pick up Dec. 31.

102 2nd St. S., Stillwater, 651-439-1352, domacinwinebar.com

Marna's Eatery

You've got options. An apps feast comes with seven cocktail snacks, including meatballs, caprese skewers and shrimp cocktail ($100). Make it 10 items for an additional $50. Or, go with a cheese and charcuterie spread, with the board included ($100). Pick up 12/30.

4154 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 612-272-1370, marnaseatery.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

A four-course dinner, served hot, feeds 2 for $155. You get crab, lobster and spinach dip, a choice of salad, filet mignon and stuffed lobster tails, and chocolate mousse cake. Order by Dec. 29 to pick up Dec. 31.

1565 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Radisson Blu Mall of America

Dine indoors, in your own hotel room. A four-course meal for 2, with complimentary bottle of wine are part of the package when you book an overnight room, starting at $399. The surf 'n' turf menu comes courtesy of FireLake Grill House chef Dinesh Jayawardena.

2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, 952-314-5116, radissonhotels.com

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

A "luxury box" comes with all the decadent fixings for a New Year's party at home ($350). Eight ounces each of king crab and American Wagyu tataki come with a charcuterie and cheese spread, cacio e pepe pasta, white asparagus with black truffle hollandaise, and an assortment of desserts. Croque Madame sandwiches, salad, eggs and bloody Mary mix for New Year's brunch are included, too. Delivery and pick up Dec. 31.

4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com

Vann Restaurant

Chef/owner Erik Skaar has crafted a New Year's Eve platter with three varieties each of cheese and charcuterie, plus fruit preserves, pickles and housemade lavosh ($75). Add on 33g of Osetra caviar from Siberian sturgeon for $200 more. Pick up Dec. 31.

4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com

Read full reviews and other restaurant news at startribune.com/dining.