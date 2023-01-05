Democratic state legislators on Thursday unveiled their bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, setting the stage for months of debate on an issue they said could become law this year.

The proposal, released on the third day of the 2023 legislative session, represents the most serious push yet for marijuana legalization in Minnesota. Democrats no longer have a Republican Senate majority in their way after winning control of the House, Senate and governor's office in November.

"The Senate is committed to making sure that we right this wrong," DFL Sen. Lindsey Port said, referring to cannabis prohibition.

Democratic state Rep. Zack Stephenson added, "I believe that 2023 is the year we will legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota."

Stephenson and Port will sponsor the bill in their respective chambers. The House has already set its first public hearing Jan. 11 in the Commerce Committee.

But don't expect quick passage. Leaders of the DFL House and Senate have said it needs to be reviewed and discussed by many different legislative committees.

If the bill does pass, Stephenson said it would "be a matter of months, not years" before Minnesotans could buy and use marijuana. Only Minnesotans 21 and older would be allowed to use and purchase marijuana flower and products.

Opponents of marijuana legalization say they don't believe passage is a done deal, and have talked to legislators who have significant public safety concerns.

The bill introduced Thursday resembles legislation passed by the Democratic House in 2021, with some updates.

Among the most significant changes are new regulations for the low-dose THC edible market, which exploded in growth after lawmakers legalized hemp-derived products containing up to five milligrams of THC per serving last year.

The marijuana bill would create a licensing structure for sellers of the low-dose edible products since last year's law did not establish one. It would also change who regulates the hemp-derived edibles, temporarily moving it from the jurisdiction of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy to the Department of Health for one year.

After that, the products would be regulated by a new state agency — the Office of Cannabis Management — which would be created by the marijuana legalization bill. That office would regulate both recreational and medical marijuana products.

Edible products would be divided into two categories: "lower potency," capped at five milligrams of THC per serving, and regular edibles, which could contain up to 10 milligrams per serving and 100 milligrams per package. Both categories could be derived from either hemp or marijuana.

Cannabis products would be subject to an 8% tax on gross receipts. And edible products would be subject to sales tax because they aren't considered food.

Retailers would be allowed to sell up to two ounces of cannabis flower, eight grams of cannabis concentrate and 800 milligrams worth of edible products per customer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.