A helicopter crashed in western Iowa, and two people from Minnesota aboard were killed, authorities said.

The aircraft went down about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday southeast of Audubon, according to the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office.

It is owned and registered to Twin Cities-based Minnesota Helicopters Inc. and was leased out to a different company at the time it went down, said Minnesota Helicopters general manager Chris Webb. He declined to disclose who leased the aircraft.

The Robinson R44 rotorcraft helicopter hit a power line before it crashed and caught fire in a rural area near 240th Street and Robin Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims’ identities were being withheld pending notification of family.

Flames started a small grass fire, which responding fire personnel extinguished.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was joined by local and state officials in investigating the crash.