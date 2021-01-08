Price, history and value are things that Maria Kenworthy, a general building contractor best known for lovingly renovating grand old homes, considers when buying a property. But just as important is how she feels when she first enters a structure.

"I can walk into a house and feel good or not," Kenworthy said. "When I don't feel good, I walk — 57 Groveland Terrace had really good karma."

Kenworthy bought the 4,954-square-foot property in Minneapolis' Lowy Hill East neighborhood in 2013 and spent a year on the renovation. She gutted it, putting in new insulation, a new kitchen and updating all five bathrooms. She also put on a new roof.

"I worked hard to bring back the old luster with new amenities," Kenworthy said. "And I always do marble bathrooms, because marble is timeless."

Kenworthy was drawn to the property because it already had great bones and an enviable site.

"It's on a hill, so at night, you get this beautiful view of the Minneapolis skyline," she said. "And the location so close to everything is awesome."

The house had been part of a larger property that was subdivided; it lost its garage, which was part of the carriage house, in the subdivision. Kenworthy added a double garage. She also updated the landscape, which came into its fullness after she sold it, and it has turned over a couple of times.

Andrew and Colleen Clarke, who have owned the house since 2015, are relocating now that their kids are in college and put the home on the market, listed at $2.15 million.

"From the standpoint of ease of living, you can't beat it," Andrew said of the Lowry Hill house. "It's close to highways. It's a 15-minute walk to a Twins game. You have the Sculpture Garden. It has these great walls for art. And it's open, so you get to take in the great urban views even as you have quiet and privacy."

"It's a house with a lot of pizazz," said real estate agent Bruce Birkeland, Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Birkeland is very familiar with the house. His sister and brother-in-law owned the property in the 1990s.

"I actually tried to tear it down to build something new but it's historically significant," he said.

The house, built in 1914, was designed by the son of one of the named architects of the firm of Long, Lamoreaux & Long. Their structures that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places include Red Wing City Hall, the Theodore Wirth House at 3954 Bryant Av. S., Minneapolis, and the Anne C. and Frank B. Semple House, 100-104 W. Franklin Av., Minneapolis.

"Having a house like this still around adds to the flavor of the Twin Cities," Kenworthy said. "It's part of history but also is updated and modern."

Bruce Birkeland, (612) 414-3957, Coldwell Banker Burnet, has the listing.