When Joanna and Matt Goldstein first came across a 1960s home on a half-acre lot in Eden Prairie, they knew it would be a labor of love.

The house would need updates. But it had good bones with dark cherry beams in the center of the living room, and it was clear the home had been well-loved, Joanna said.

Besides, the couple, who run Evoke Homes remodeling, had a passion for giving older homes new life while preserving their original character. So they purchased it a year ago, with plans to spruce it up and put it back on the market.

"It's sad to see a lot of these beautiful older homes with tons of history and character be torn down," Joanna said. "That was part of our inspiration and reason for getting into this field."

A redesign and loads of updates later, Joanna said, she is proud that the remodeling gives off a lavish feel while keeping the two-story home's midcentury charm.

Work included converting two rooms into an owners' suite, adding a bathroom and building a bedroom in the basement. The couple also created an entrance to the backyard featuring French doors and installed a composite deck. And after removing a load-bearing wall on the main floor, the house now lends itself better to entertaining.

"It used to be dim inside, but we opened up the space between the living room and kitchen, added new windows — giving it the warm touches it needed," Joanna said.

The kitchen was redone with new cabinets, white quartz counters, an oversized refrigerator, a wide sink and a gas stove.

Beams in the living room and front porch were preserved, as were the wood-burning fireplaces in the living room and basement.

Now that their work is done, the duo have put the four-bedroom, three-bath home with 2,247 square feet on the market for $580,000. The Goldsteins said the next homeowners will get a place with quality updates among the amenities.

"We were able to bring a level of luxury that isn't available at this price point in Eden Prairie," Joanna said.

She added that while the inside is remodeled and turn-key ready, the giant backyard is a blank slate that can be customized — be it a fenced-in yard for a dog, extensive gardens for a plant lover or a jungle gym for kids.

The location is also great for outdoor enthusiasts, with trails that lead to nearby Duck Lake and Edenbrook Conservation Area. It's also so close to Eden Prairie High School that the marching band can sometimes be heard.

"Before we bought the home, it housed a family for over 40 years," Joanna said. "We want that tradition to continue."

Matt Goldstein (Matt.Goldstein@cbburnet.com; 952-844-6000) of Coldwell Banker Realty has the $580,000 listing.