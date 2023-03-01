A man was sentenced Wednesday to a 23 ½ year prison term for a shooting outside a Richfield school last year that killed a 15-year-old student and critically injured another.

The sentencing of 19-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez for the killing of Jahmari Kei'Fee Rice was the second in as many days involving the murder of a teenage Twin Cities football player. Rice played for two seasons at Richfield High School before transferring to the city's alternative school South Education Center one day before he was gunned down by Valdez-Alvarez on Feb. 1. Eight days later, Minneapolis North High quarterback Deshaun Hill, 15, was shot while walking to the bus stop from school, and his killer Cody Fohrenkam was sentenced to 38½ years on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Hill's parents joined Rice's family to show their support for the bond made by similar tragedies. The families said that their sons are buried right next to each other. They were at Rice's funeral when they heard the news of Hill's killing. Both of their sons dreamed of making it to the NFL before their lives were cut short.

"It's definitely a blessing to have the support for one another due to the unfortunate circumstances," said Rice's father Cortez Rice. "Justice for our babies."

Jahmari Rice, who was shot and killed outside South Education Center in Richfield on February 1, 2022.

Valdez-Alvarez pleaded guilty on the year anniversary of the shooting to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree intentional assault for a consecutive sentence of 23½ years. He was originally charged with five felony counts, including three counts of second-degree intentional murder.

His best friend and accomplice, Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was acquitted of attempted murder in December and sentenced Jan. 3 to three years for assault. When Solis was sentenced, Scoggin called him a "a very lucky man" compared to the sentence he could have faced with a conviction.

Valdez-Alvarez waived his right to have the final words in court, where sheriff's deputies outnumbered observers in the gallery.

"I'm good," he said to District Judge Paul Scoggin when given the opportunity to speak.

Scoggin said he didn't accept arguments of Valdez-Alvarez's public defender James Horvath that the then-18-year-old didn't intend to kill Rice.

"I think the fact that you fired twice at somebody, not once, but twice, speaks volumes to what your intention was," Scoggin said. "If you truly want to put yourself in a place where you can live peacefully in our society, you're going to have to come to grips with what you did and take full responsibility in your head, in your soul, of what you actually did to Mr. Rice."

Horvath said the terrible choices Valdez-Alvarez made that day do not define him and "he's committed to this not being the end of his life."

While incarcerated, he said his client graduated from high school and is working toward to running a construction company once he is released from prison after serving two-thirds of his sentence in prion, which is about 16 years.

Cortez Rice made several outbursts during Horvath's comments, saying "he's a monster," and that Horvath was "making a joke out of the court now." He anxiously bounced his leg throughout the hearing and threw his hand in the air as Horvath stressed the killing was unintentional and that his client has his entire life ahead of him.

Cortez Rice said in his victim impact statement that he had to move out of his apartment because it was just two blocks from the cemetery where his son was laid to rest. He's in grief counseling and his passion is to save kids from to prevent similar tragedies.

"I couldn't imagine anyone sending their kid to school and not coming back. But more importantly being murdered," he said. "I hope you rot in hell and you're haunted by your sins."

At his plea hearing last month, Valdez-Alvarez admitted that he went to his car with Solis around lunchtime and they were followed by Rice and two other students. One of the students began to strike Solis, and Valdez-Alvarez got a firearm from his car and was said he was acting in defense of himself and Solis when he aimed and fired at the students. He waived his self-defense claim when he entered a guilty plea.

"It's not clear in all that I've seen what the beef even was, why this got started," Horvath said. "But there was some perceived beef and these three boys followed them outside to their car and when they were there, they jumped Fernando Valdez-Alvarez's best friend."

Prosecutor Krista White objected. She said that Rice didn't touch anyone. And that Horvath was mischaracterizing what led up to the shooting and his comments were irrelevant to sentencing.

Scoggin agreed that Hovrath's comments were "completely counterproductive."

The judge made clear he understands the rage felt by Rice's family. He also wanted to recognize the other victim in this case, Elijah Tellez, who was shot in the chest. Scoggin said he too suffered "enormous pain."

"The intense pain and anger that Mr. Rice's family feels is completely justified ... It's hard to think of anything that's worse than the violent loss of a child."