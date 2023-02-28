A man received the maximum 38 1/2-year prison sentence Tuesday for the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr., a rising football star and honor roll student at Minneapolis North High who was gunned down last February while walking home from school.

Hill's family repeatedly expressed their grief and rage during 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam's sentencing. They called Fohrenkam a bum and coward in unscripted victim impact statements and outbursts from observers. His parents were briefly escorted out by deputies but returned to hear District Judge Julie Allyn deliver the sentence.

"Your victim Deshaun Hill was only 15 years old. As he's walking away in broad daylight on a public street you turned and shot at him not once but three times in the back of his head. And for why? For what reason?" Allyn said. "It is so senseless that now not only must his family deal with the loss of their son, they have to be tortured by that question of why."

Fohrenkam was convicted in late January on two counts of second-degree murder, with a Hennepin County jury deliberating less than an hour after a four-day trial to find him guilty of killing Hill.

Fohrenkam did not address the court, but his attorney Lisa Skrzeczkoski said on his behalf that "he is still fighting for his innocence but gives his condolences to Mr. Hill's family."

Hill's parents, siblings, relatives, friends and supporters filled the Hennepin County courtroom. About a dozen people had to stand outside because there was no room to sit. Many wore clothing memorializing Hill with photos and his No. 9 football number.

"My son was everything to me," his father Deshaun Hill Sr. said. "Either he was doing something good in sports or doing something good in school. He was always doing something good. Every weekend we would have a game to go to. And ever since this dude killed my son everything stopped."

His anger rising, Hill Sr. called Fohrenkam "a bum off the street" and he said that he gets embarrassed when people asked who killed his son. "I have to say him," he said.

"You know my 'Shaun didn't do anything to you. You never seen him in your life. Only a coward, a bum a nobody— you're a nobody, dude... You was always a nobody and that's all you will ever be."

The family's attorney, William Walker intervened when Allyn then had to bring the courtroom to order because there were so many outbursts.

"Show no mercy on this defendant. Show no mercy on this defendant," Walker said.

Hill's former football coach Chris Johnson said that kids wanted to be like D-Hill. "Not Kobe Bryant, not Tom Brady. I wanna be like D-Hill."

"A lot of people, adults, kids his own age and younger, looked up to this young man on a whole 'nother level," he said.

"That is," Johnson said with a long pause, "amazing."

"That's what you took away," he said as he turned to face Fohrenkam.

Hill's cousin Zaheim Barbar, 19, let out a long sigh when he stepped up to the podium. He said his little cousin never got to make it to his age.

"Just knowing that I will ever be able to get the chance to go to another one of his games. That really hurts. Just knowing I wont be able to get a phone call and talk about how the game went... He was a good person, always kept a smile on his face. His spirit lifted me up. His name lifted me up. It lifted everybody up."

Allyn told Fohrenkam that Hill was "very loved and admired not just by his family, but also his community and even people who did not know him." She said he took away the promise to Hill's family to see him graduate and play football.

"You took that promise away from the community," she said.

When she announced the maximum sentence, the courtroom gallery erupted. Some shouted profanities at Fohrenkam as he was walked out by sheriffs deputies. One woman shouted out "Long live D-Hill."

The Feb. 9 fatal shooting of Hill stunned the North Side community. In a chance encounter around noon, the two crossed paths on a sidewalk while Hill was walking to a bus stop and Fohrenkam was searching for a thief who stole his cellphone at knifepoint earlier that morning at a corner store. They barely brushed shoulders and Fohrenkam fired several at Hill as he walked with his back turned in the opposite direction.

Hill's sister, Talina Hill, had the only written victim impact statement that was read by an advocate with the prosecutor's office. She said what Fohrenkam did to her brother should be considered a hate crime because the man who stole Fohrenkam's cellphone was white, as shown on video surveillance. Yet he went out and shot a Black child.

Prosecutors and investigators say a frustrated Fohrenkam took his anger out on an innocent kid with a promising future. Despite only being a sophomore, Hill had dozens of college offers.

Hill's determination to make it out of North Minneapolis and provide a better life for his family was highlighted in "Boys in Blue," a recent Showtime documentary giving an intimate look at his football team and coaching staff comprised of police officers in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. Filming of the show began before Hill's murder and the four-part series unknowingly foreshadows his premature death.

The Hill family is pushing for legislation that would make harsher sentencing for when adults over the age of 25 kill children. Hill's mother Tuesday Sheppard said that the law would make it so defendants would receive two life sentences.

Walker said that Gov. Tim Walz has reached out to the family to discuss the legislation which would've doubled the sentence for Fohrenkam.

"It should've been 800 months," Walker said. "It should've been life."

This is a breaking news story. Come back to Startribune.com for updates.