After about an hour of deliberation, a Hennepin County jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of the man accused of randomly shooting beloved Minneapolis North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr.

The jury received the case at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The verdict is expected to be read shortly.

The jury's decision follows three days of emotional testimony and violent video evidence in the second-degree murder trial of Cody Fohrenkam, 30. Fohrenkam, originally of Cloquet but admittedly homeless, waived his right to testify in his own self defense Thursday. Testimony began Monday and the state rested Thursday while defense called no witnesses to the stand. But on Wednesday, jurors heard Fohrenkam's version of events in a jailhouse interview with Minneapolis police a week after Hill's killing when Fohrenkam eventually admitted to being in the area of the shooting on Feb. 9, 2022.

"That don't make me no murderer. You act like I pulled a trigger on somebody," he told officers while already in custody at the Carlton County jail for unrelated charges.

Hill was shot around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Penn Avenue, near Wally's, a convenience store. That morning, Fohrenkam was robbed of his cellphone at knifepoint inside Wally's. An assailant is shown on surveillance confronting Fohrenkam at the counter and punching him in the face four times.

That's what prosecutors Dan Allard and Christopher Filipski say sparked Fohrenkam's hunt throughout the neighborhood for the thief. Videos trace his whereabouts with friends they say he enlisted to help as they walked down alleyways and conversed at street corners in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Cody Fohrenkam

"Someone took your (stuff) and you took it out on this kid," retired Minneapolis Sgt. Matthew Wente and Sgt. Luis Porras tell Fohrenkam in the jailhouse interview. They told him Hill was executed with his back turned to the shooter. "You killed a 15-year-old kid for no reason, for no reason at all... He died right there on the cold sidewalk."

The officers told Fohrenkam a cache of video evidence tied him to the shooting and witnesses described him "to a T," but Fohrenkam at first said he was in Wisconsin with his girlfriend, then said that that he was in south Minneapolis with a cousin, who testified that was untrue.

When police ask him about his phone, Fohrenkam initially said it was broken. Then he snaps about the robbery, yelling about being jumped at Wally's. "I don't gangbang. I ain't with the guns," he said, but told the police that they already "got your story."

"I wish you hadn't killed that kid," Wente said as he exits the interrogation room. He returns shortly after to inform Fohrenkam that he's under arrest for probable cause murder and he'll be transferred to Hennepin County jail, where he's remained ever since.

A key piece of evidence for prosecutors is the suspect wearing red pants, which the one eyewitness of the shooting, Ashley McNamara, reported to police, and several homeowners with security cameras all show a man in red pants roaming the neighborhood before the shooting and running away afterward. Residents also testified that a man in red pants confronted them about his stolen phone.

Marshelle Keys said she and her wife were driving in the alleyway when a man they identified at Fohrenkam wouldn't get out of the way and they yelled at him to move while he also mentioned the stolen phone. Another witnesses, Russell James Sr., had the closet and longest interaction with Fohrenkam and positively identified him, Allard said, adding that that James said Fohrenkam was upset about someone stealing his phone.

Wally's surveillance showed a man police believed was Fohrenkam at first wearing gray sweatpants during the robbery. But inside Fohrenkam's unzipped backpack is a red cloth material tucked inside, clearly visible on surveillance.

Allard said after the robbery, Fohrenkam slipped and fell on slushy sidewalks. Video shows him wearing the wet gray sweatpants outside Wally's. He said he then goes to a relative's house on Newton Avenue to change and later appears on video wearing red pants.

Wente said there was no one else in the area at the time of the shooting wearing red pants.

But Fohrenkam's public defenders, Brooke Adams and Lisa Skrzeczkoski, argued clothing was all police had to describe the suspect. They said Fohrenkam was not the shooter in red pants and there is no physical proof he changed out of the gray pants.

Witnesses provided conflicting race descriptions to investigators, Skrzeczkoski said, and at no point did witnesses or police describe the suspect's height or weight. She said this unfairly impacted the photo lineup witnesses were shown.

"Eyewitnesses' identification often lead to wrong convictions," she said.

Defense asked District Judge Julie Allyn to exclude lineup evidence and allow an expert to share issues of unnecessarily suggestive photo lineups, but the judge declined.

Skrzeczkoski said the state cannot assume Fohrenkam is wearing red pants, or that he was an aggressive person who would shoot Hill, "a tragic death and nobody disputes that."

Jurors watched never-before-seen footage of jailhouse interview where Allard said Fohrenkam's aggression is on display, and video of the shooting from area traffic cameras and home security systems, which residents shared with investigators.

It's the home videos that capture the sound of three gunshots that echoed throughout the courtroom. Hill's family cried out and one relative had to exit while others audibly wept.

Hill's mother, Tuesday Sheppard, said the videos were hard to watch, but she's grateful to North Side residents for sharing their home security videos with investigators.

"I love the community support and thank you for doing the right thing," she said.

Video shows that Hill was walking down the sidewalk, wearing a distinctive cast on his left foot from a football injury. He's the only other person on the sidewalk when the suspect in red pants passes him close enough to brush shoulders.

The man in red pants dramatically throws his hand in the air after the brief encounter and stops while Hill keeps walking, unaware that the man behind him is digging into his backpack and pulling out a gun.

Allard said Fohrenkam's "day is spiraling downhill," but it's Hill would be the one who had the "horrible misfortunate of running across the defendant."

"Fohrenkam was pissed," Allard said. "As his day goes on and on it gets worse and worse and he gets more and more upset."

Meanwhile, he said that Hill, an innocent kid mind his own business, walking home from school, looking down at his phone, encounters Fohrenkam, a man angry someone stole his.

Allard said it remains unknown if anything was said between the two.

But he said that Fohrenkam — after being robbed, falling down, being yelled at by residents he encountered as he searched for his stolen phone— knows one thing.

"He just can't take it anymore."