Ahead of the four-part documentary series debut on Friday, Showtime posted on YouTube the premiere episode about the Minneapolis North High School football team in the wake of George Floyd's murder. It carries a rating of for mature audiences, with warnings about violence and adult language.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
No sign yet of holiday bump to COVID-19, flu levels in Minnesota
The XBB variant has become a dominant source of COVID-19 in other states, and could be a concern if it emerges in Minnesota.
Minneapolis
Watch the premiere episode of 'Boys in Blue' documentary about Minneapolis North football team
Showtime put the first part in the four-part series on YouTube.
Local
Snow snarls return to school for many Minnesota students, families once again juggle e-learning
Minneapolis, St. Paul schools called for second day of e-learning on Thursday.
Politics
Minnesota Democrats move quickly to codify abortion access in state law
The proposal passed its first House hearing on Thursday and could land on the governor's desk this month.
Politics
Ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary, Sen. Klobuchar helps push through electoral count changes
Every Minnesota Democrat in Congress voted for a spending bill that included overhauling a law Trump tried to manipulate during his final days in office.