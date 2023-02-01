A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, a year to the day after he shot two of his peers in the chest outside a Richfield high school, killing one and critically injuring another.

With his plea, Fernando Valdez-Alvarez agreed to a presumed sentence of 23 1⁄ 2 years for second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree intentional assault in connection to the Feb. 1, 2022 shooting, outside South Education Center Academy. Killed in the gunfire was 15-year-old Jahmari Kei'Fee Rice, whose family and friends honored Wednesday night with a vigil at the school where they released balloons and lit candles in remembrance.

Valdez-Alvarez waived his right to trial that was slated for this month. The conviction carries a presumed sentence of 15 years and a consecutive 8 1/2 years for the assault, which are the maximum permitted under Minnesota sentencing guidelines.

Hennepin County Judge Paul Scoggin will sentence Valdez-Alvarez Feb. 23.

Valdez-Alvarez was originally charged with five felony counts, including three counts of second-degree intentional murder. His accomplice, Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was acquitted of attempted murder by a Hennepin County jury in December and was sentenced Jan. 3 to three years for assault.

Valdez-Alvarez admitted to Scoggin in court that he intended to cause great bodily harm, but he did not intend to kill. He also agreed to facts of the case, which include that he went to his car with Solis around lunchtime and they were followed by Rice and two other students.

His attorney, James Horvath, said one of the students began to strike Solis and Valdez-Alvarez "became concerned about that and retrieved a firearm you knew was in your car." He said Valdez-Alvarez was acting in defense of himself and Solis when he took aim and fired at the students. "However, at this point at entering this plea you are waiving any claim of self defense," he said, to which Valdez-Alvarez replied "yes."

Rice's father, Cortez Rice, expressed disappointment in the plea deal that he thought would be for intentional murder and attempted murder for the 17-year-old who nearly died, which would have resulted in a sentence at least two years longer.

"My son deserves so much more. Even the other kid who got shot— how can you shoot somebody in the chest and say you intended to shoot them but not kill them?" Rice said. "What do you think is going to happen when you shoot two people in the chest?"

Emails he exchanged with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office last week did not make clear the deal would be for unintentional murder. The Star Tribune reviewed the emails sent from an office staffer who wrote that the discussions were 19 1⁄ 2 to 25 1⁄ 2 years for intentional murder, and "felony murder and assault 1 for (23 1⁄ 2 years) would be our second option."

Hennepin County Attorney's office spokesperson Nicholas Kimball said there was extensive conversation with the family, but "unfortunately there was a miscommunication about particular legal terms of art with some family members and we deeply regret that. But Mr. Valdez-Alvarez ultimately admitted to intentionally shooting Jahmari with a firearm and that Jahmari died as a result of his intentional actions."

Rice was surrounded by family and friends, including Aubrey Wright, the father of Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter in April 2021 during a routine traffic stop.

"I feel for him, I really do," Wright said, adding that losing a son is hard on a father.

February 2022 was an especially violent month for the Twin Cities, with the Minneapolis police killing of Amir Locke falling the day after Rice's killing at school. Then on Feb. 9, Minneapolis North High quarterback Deshaun Hill, also 15, was gunned down while walking to the bus stop from school.

Hill's killer Cody Fohreknam, 30, was convicted of murder last week. He will be sentenced Feb. 28.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that "School should be a safe sanctuary where kids can focus on learning, growing, and preparing for the future. Mr. Valdez-Alvarez took that away from Jahmari Rice."

"We hope this admission of guilt is a positive step in the healing process for Jahmari's family. Our office will continue to aggressively prioritize prosecution of violent crime and seek to hold those who commit violence accountable for their actions."

Rice called for gun reform and harsher penalties amid continued violence.

"The time is right now. Our kids our obviously not safe at school," he said What are we going to do about this?"