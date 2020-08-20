Seventeen students at St. Olaf College in Northfield have been suspended for the fall semester and 50 more will need to quarantine after an off-campus party where masks were not worn and at least one student was infected with COVID-19, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

“This is the kind of reckless behavior that will put an end to our in-person semester, and it must stop,” St. Olaf President David Anderson wrote in a message to students on the first day of fall semester classes.

The off-campus party was held last week before students moved into campus housing. School officials learned that many people congregated in the space and did not practice social distancing. “The predictable results ensued,” Anderson said.

Several students were exposed to COVID-19 by another who was infected. Others in attendance “exposed innocent students” such as their roommates, Anderson said.

Students will need to hold each other accountable for such behavior in order to complete the full semester in person, Anderson said. He urged them to wear masks, socially distance, monitor symptoms and honor a public health pledge they signed before arriving on campus.

“It is now up to all of us to act safely and to look out for each other’s health,” Anderson said.

School officials also announced they administered more than 3,400 tests to students, faculty and staff as they reopened campus. Results from 3,055 tests have come back. As of this morning, the college has eight students who have tested positive.

All St. Olaf students will be tested for COVID-19 again in two weeks, with random testing to follow throughout the semester. Students are also expected to complete daily health screenings before attending in-person classes.

