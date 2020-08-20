Operators of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival have announced that state limitations in connection with the coronavirus pandemic are forcing them to call off this year’s merrymaking bash from the medieval past.

Mid-America Festivals Corp. CEO Jim Peterson, whose company runs the fair in Shakopee every late summer/early fall, said in a statement Wednesday that he disagrees with state orders sharply limiting the size of public outdoor gatherings and recognizes that the “directives will not change significantly in time to allow the Festival to open this fall.”

The fair, lasting a month or so, routinely draws roughly 300,000 attendees every year.

The festival said in a statement a month ago that it was in discussions with state officials about the viability of the 2020 festival, which had been scheduled to run from Sept. 5 through Oct. 4.

Peterson said he and others “worked hard the last five months to develop a plan and [drew up] mitigation measures which we firmly believe would have resulted in a safe and healthy Renaissance Festival.”

The festival also announced that the 2021 season will run from Aug. 21 to Oct. 3, when it will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. To keep tabs on further updates, visit https://www.renaissancefest.com.