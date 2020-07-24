1. Lake of the Woods (Warroad)

Minnesota’s northernmost brewery pours its Lakeside Kolsch and Forgotten Lake Blueberry Ale along the Warroad River just before it flows into the big lake. Lowbrewco.com

2. Boathouse Brewpub (Ely)

This mainstay of the popular Northwoods post is great for picking up plastic growlers or crowlers of Double Portage IPA or Blueberry Blonde before heading into the Boundary Waters. Boathousebrewpub.com

3. Voyageur (Grand Marais)

This harborside North Shore brewer doesn’t just rely on its scenic rooftop patio and clever food menu. Its seasonal brews are often locally sourced, and its year-round Devil’s Kettle IPA and Palisade Porter are well above basic. Voyageurbrewing.com

4. Castle Danger (Two Harbors)

This one needs no introduction, since its Castle Cream Ale is one of Minnesota’s most popular beers. Its North Shore taproom is a great place to sample the other brews, including the forestry-funding White Pine IPA. castledangerbrewery.com

5. Portage (Walker)

Destroyed in a fire in January 2019, the Leech Lake area brewer has reopened with an expanded patio (good timing!) and its same unique approach, including a slow-fermented Sidetracked Pilsner. Portagebeer.com

6. Big Axe (in Nisswa)

A small-batch brewpub on Main Street in the sweet Brainerd Lakes area town, its brews are indeed big and sharp, including a variety of sours and a coffee stout sourced from a local roastery. Bigaxebrewing.com

7. Cuyuna (Crosby)

Like the surrounding bike trails laid out around abandoned mines, this downtown storefront brewery names many of its beers to honor local iron culture, including the Ranger Strong ESB and Yawkey Ale. Cuyunabrewing.com

8. Copper Trail (Alexandria)

Two local “Alex” boys opened a new taproom around the corner from the Big Ole statue in 2019, serving ample fruit-infused beers and an amber rye named after the legendary Runestone. Coppertrailbrewing.com

9. Bad Habit (St. Joseph)

In a spacious new taproom near the start of the Lake Wobegon Bike Trail, this small college-town brew hub belies its pastoral setting with many experimental, hoppy and/or fruity options and Old World German flavor. Badhabitbeer.com

10. Goat Ridge (New London)

A scenic hideaway that started as a hop farm along the Crow River near the Glacial Lakes State Trail, it often serves live music, cider, seltzer and a nonalcohol Maibock alongside its many unfiltered beers. Goatridgebrewing.com

11. Lupulin (Big Lake)

This family brewery halfway between Minneapolis and St. Cloud draws in lake vacationers with its excellent basic beers and many hoppy concoctions; it’s even named after the pollen part of the hop plant. Lupulinbrewing.com

12. Brau Brothers (Marshall)

A craft-beer pioneer that started bottling in 2006 in an even smaller town, Lucan, the family operation opened its Marshall taproom in 2013 to meet demand for its locally sourced Ringneck Braun Ale and Moojoos Oatmeal Stout. Braubeer.com

13. Giesenbrau (New Prague)

Never mind this southern Minnesota farm town’s Czech name. The locally rooted founders copied classic German beer halls in both design and flavor, with highlights including Hildy’s Helles and Bavarian Gangsta IPA. Giesenbraubierco.com

14. Chapel (Dundas)

Housed in a historic riverside chapel west of Northfield, this small operation has a big outdoor area and a growing reputation over its hearty offerings, such as the Imperial Honey Sour. Chapelbrewing.com

15. Tilion (Cannon Falls)

Next to one of the state’s top wineries and recreational rivers there’s also now a top-notch beer hall, serving Belgians and an Orange Milkshake IPA. Tilionbrewing.com