A 14-year-old is in police custody after allegedly posting threats to social media over the weekend, prompting Sauk Rapids-Rice school district to cancel classes at the middle and high schools Monday.

The student directed a threat at the middle school on Saturday, according to Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise, who said in a news release Monday the student "claims sole responsibility for creation of the threatening post."

Sauk Rapids police first posted to Facebook on Sunday the department received information on a "person of interest [making] statements of threats towards Sauk Rapids Middle School."

Also Sunday, the district sent a letter to parents stating the middle and high schools would be closed Monday, but classes would be held Monday at Pleasantview and Mississippi Heights elementary schools in Sauk Rapids and Rice Elementary in Rice.

The district also canceled all scheduled activities Monday, and the buildings are closed to the public.

Police continue to investigate the incident, which law enforcement believe is "isolated at the secondary level," according to Beise.

Law enforcement plans to be present at all Sauk Rapids district sites on Monday.