At the beginning of each new year, many of us resolve to reinvent ourselves to do better with our lives. Goals range from doable ones like learning the names of your neighbors instead of just their pets to loftier ones like losing 5 pounds in a month. Even though some might fizzle, it doesn’t mean we stop setting goals.
13 things to do in 2025 that will set you on your resolution path
Take a sound bath to relax, burn calories at the U.S. Bank Stadium, toss a salad the Hmong way and build social connections while taking swings.
Here’s a list of activities, which range from physical and mental to social and familial, to help you jump into action and maybe even stick to your resolution.
Physical
Calling all runners and skaters: Leg day gets more interesting and speeds up as U.S. Bank Stadium opens its main and upper concourses for inline skaters and runners respectively as part of its Winter Warm-Up program, which is for all ages. Skaters must bring their own skates and runners must wear proper footwear. (5-9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. through Jan. 23. 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. $15. usbankstadium.com)
Walk and burn: Most suburban community centers, such as Edinborough Park and Plymouth Community Center, offer indoor walking, but to make it more interesting, the Mall of America offers the M Health Fairview Mile. It’s part of the LiveWell initiative that offers health and wellness programming, and walkers can burn up to 100 calories in just 20 minutes by following its map. The site also offers a brochure with the benefits and tips for walking. Participants can walk during mall hours, but to avoid crowds, doors open to the building two hours ahead. (Mall of America, 2131 Lindau Lane, Bloomington. mallofamerica.com)
Mental
Wash away worries: Participate in a sound bath and let racing thoughts and stress melt away as your body soaks in sounds from crystal singing bowls, chimes and gongs. Sound therapist Erin Anderson-Kipp will lead the sound bath. Bring a yoga mat, blanket and something cozy to sit on. (6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Marigold, 3506 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $40. shopmari.gold/)
It’s all in the breath: Breathing is known to connect the mind and body and help in destressing. So take a deep breath and join Breathwork & Writing Workshop offered by Constellation Acupuncture and Healing. During the 90-minute sessions, participants use breathing to connect to intuition and creativity. A writing session allows guests to process thoughts. (Jan. 14 & 28. $50. 2212 NE. Broadway, Mpls. wellconnectedtwincities.com)
Healthy
Spiritless but swell: If you’re observing “Dry January” and want to re-create bar-style cocktails at home, take a pop-up class from the experts. Using housemade elixirs and syrups from Lucille’s, an alcohol-free bottle shop in St. Paul, shake, stir and learn to craft four to five nonalcoholic cocktails at the Earl Giles restaurant and distillery. Food will be provided. (6-8 p.m. Jan. 5. Earl Giles, 1325 NE. Quincy St., Suite 100, Mpls. $100. www.lucillesbottleshop.com/)
Cook the Hmong way: Learn to make a roasted winter laab salad, purple sticky rice and lemongrass-ginger squash tea from Hmong instructor Blong Vang. The class will feature some hands-on opportunities. (6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Mississippi Market Co-op East 7th, 740 E. 7th St., St. Paul. $15. msmarket.coop/)
Social
Swings and swigs: If your resolution is to improve your social connections and putting game, practice indoors at the Puttery. The bar and restaurant has three mini golf courses where guests can play mini golf while taking swigs of beer. (3-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; noon-midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. 240 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. puttery.com)
Piecing the puzzle: Dual Citizen Brewing is hosting a 300-piece jigsaw puzzle contest that will test your visual acuity and speed. A casual hour for puzzlers at 6 p.m. will precede the two-hour contest for speed puzzlers. All you need is a puzzle partner, winning technique and cheering crowd. The winning pair will get a prize, keep the puzzle and earn bragging rights. The cost to enter per pair is $40. (7-9 p.m., Jan. 9. 725 Raymond Av., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)
Familial
Scary good time: Prioritizing family time should not take a lot of work, but it does in this fast-paced, phone-addicted world. One way to spend time with the kids is at the Children’s Theatre Company’s “Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster.” Mo Willems’ beloved children’s book about a monster who has trouble scaring people comes to life onstage with puppets and music. (Jan. 8-March 9. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. childrenstheatre.org)
Embrace nature: Anyone wanting to immerse themselves into the natural world can use the winter break to visit the Minnesota Zoo. Wander through outdoor treetop and outdoor trails, and then warm up inside through the tropics trail, where it’s 78 degrees. Those in love with water can see the sea lions at Discovery Bay and bird lovers can check out the “Wings & Things” show. (13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. mnzoo.org)
Shimmy and shake: Children ages 5 to 8 can learn to build confidence in a fun way at a Bollywood dance class. After a warm-up, the one-hour class will feature short and simple dance moves performed to songs from a variety of Indian-language movies. Parents can join in and shake off their shyness as well. The first class on Jan. 19 is free. After that, it is $15 per class, or $40 for four classes. (11 a.m. Jan. 19. Young Dance, 655 Fairview Av. N., St. Paul. 612- 293-7249, eventbrite.com)
Financial
Money matters: For families wanting to tighten purse straps, we suggest something fun and free. The city of Bloomington offers weekly free programming at the historic Gideon Pond House. Visitors can explore the home and learn about the life of the Dakota people and missionaries. (1-4 p.m. Saturdays. 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.gov)
Emotional
You’ve got a friend: Loneliness has been called an epidemic and it often leads to a decline in mental and physical health. If you have resolved to broaden your social network or help others to do the same, then volunteer. Sometimes it just takes a phone call to help. Friends & Co. works with older adults who feel isolated by matching them with volunteers who keep in touch through regular phone calls and conversation. (www.friendsco.org/)
