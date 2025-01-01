13 things to do in 2025 that will set you on your resolution path

Walk and burn: Most suburban community centers, such as Edinborough Park and Plymouth Community Center, offer indoor walking, but to make it more interesting, the Mall of America offers the M Health Fairview Mile. It’s part of the LiveWell initiative that offers health and wellness programming, and walkers can burn up to 100 calories in just 20 minutes by following its map. The site also offers a brochure with the benefits and tips for walking. Participants can walk during mall hours, but to avoid crowds, doors open to the building two hours ahead. (Mall of America, 2131 Lindau Lane, Bloomington. mallofamerica.com)