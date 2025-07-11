Cantus octet sings Frank Sinatra tunes in four Twin Cities concerts

The year 1955 was a tough one for Frank Sinatra, although it might not have looked that way to the casual observer. By then, the most popular singer of the 1940s had revived a fading career that had been built around the adoration of the war-era bobby-soxers and had launched an acting career that won him an Oscar for “From Here to Eternity.” But he was carrying a weighty sadness over his failing marriage to actor Ava Gardner, a relationship that burned hot and briefly.