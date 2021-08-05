More than 11,000 people in Minnesota have signed up on the first day of availability for $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives, which health officials hope will boost the state's immunization rate amid coronavirus variant concerns.

The incentive is available to anyone receiving new vaccinations since July 30 in Minnesota, which ranks 20th among states for its COVID-19 immunization rate but still has about a third of its eligible 12 and older population unvaccinated. The 11,280 sign-ups so far are out of 28,700 vaccine recipients this month.

COVID-19 levels had bottomed out in Minnesota earlier this summer, but are increasing because of a fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota has tripled from 90 three weeks ago to 270, and the positivity rate of diagnostic testing for the infection has increased from 1.1% to 4.2%. The state's caution threshold for widespread viral transmission is 5%.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported another 878 diagnosed infections and five COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's pandemic totals to 616,784 infections and 7,688.

Response to an earlier state vaccine incentive program had been underwhelming in June, when fewer than 20,000 people sought free fishing licenses or passes to ValleyFair or other destinations in exchange for new vaccinations. Most people who signed up sought $25 gift cards offered in that program.

The new incentive is supported by federal funding and was urged by the White House, which cited research out of the University of California, Los Angeles, suggesting that $100 would entice up to a third of unvaccinated people to get their shots.

Nearly 3.2 million people in Minnesota have received at least first doses of the one- or two-shot COVID-19 vaccine series — amounting 67.7% of its eligible 12 and older population. Weekly vaccination numbers were declining until mid-July, when they started to increase amid concerns about the delta variant and calls for parents to get their children vaccinated before the start of the next school year.

Vaccination coverage varies by age in Minnesota, where more than 91% of people 65 and older at greatest risk of severe COVID-19 have received at least first doses. The first-dose rate drops to 43% among Minnesotans 12 to 15, and varies by region as well. Olmsted County has the highest first-dose vaccination rate among people 12 and older of 81%, while Clearwater County has the lowest rate of 41%.

