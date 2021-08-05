Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools are moving to bring back mask mandates for all staff, students and visitors regardless of whether individuals have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Face coverings will be required in all Minneapolis school district buildings beginning Monday. On Tuesday, St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard will present to school board members a mask mandate plan that would go into effect Aug. 18.

The action comes amid a surge in the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul recommended Tuesday that people return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces, and both cities are requiring masks be worn in city-owned buildings.

In a news release Thursday, Minneapolis Public Schools cited recommendations from the state Department of Health that point to masking as "a critical way to protect children who cannot yet get vaccinated, along with others who are not vaccinated."

State education officials also recommended last week that indoor mask-wearing be required for all students and teachers this fall.

Final decisions, however, belong to individual school districts.

St. Paul's mask requirement would apply to children ages 2 and older, and is expected to be voted upon by the school board on Aug. 17.

Anthony Lonetree • 612-673-4109