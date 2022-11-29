The Minnesota boys basketball season is almost here. Veteran basketball scribe Ron Haggstrom picked his Preseason Dream Team today, and here he offers 10 more players to keep an eye on this season:

10 to watch

  • Patrick Bath, Totino-Grace, 6-9 F, sr. (College: undecided)
  • Casmir Chavis, Park Center, 6-4 G, jr. (College: undecided)
  • Tommy Humphries, Totino-Grace, 6-5 F, sr. (College: Furman)
  • Jack Janicki, White Bear Lake, 6-4 G, sr. (College: Wisconsin)
  • Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata, 6-7 F, jr. (College: undecided)
  • CJ O'Hara, Park Center, 6-4 F, sr. (College: undecided)
  • Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie, 6-7 F, sr. (College: Kansas State — football)
  • Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, 6-2 G, sr. (College: Minnesota — football)
  • Nasir Whitlock, DeLaSalle, 6-1 G, sr. (College: Lehigh)
  • Jalen Wilson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-7 F, soph. (College: undecided)