Taison Chatman

Totino-Grace, 6-4 guard, senior

Totino-Grace guard Taison Chatman (11) went up for an outside shot as his head coach Nick Carroll looked on in the second half of the MSHSL boys basketball Class 3A state championship game between Totino-Grace and DeLaSalle Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com

An outstanding scoring and playmaking point guard. Chatman guided Totino-Grace to the Class 3A championship a year ago. He will lull a defender to sleep and then torch him with a quick burst. Plays under control and can score from anywhere. (College: Ohio State).

Daniel Freitag

Bloomington Jefferson, 6-2 guard, junior

Always under control when creating separation from a defender off the dribble. He can step back and hit the three or drive to the basket and finish at the rim. The outstanding two-sport athlete (football) can also defend and hit the boards. (College: undecided).

Boden Kapke

Holy Family, 6-11 center, senior

Boden Kapke (33) of Holy Family Catholic Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minn. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • cgonzalez@startribune.com

Kapke is a versatile offensive player, being able to score inside and out. He averaged a double-double (27.2 points and 14.7 rebounds per game) as a junior. "Boden is highly skilled with a strong basketball IQ," Butler coach Thad Matta said. (College: Butler).

Jack Robison

Lakeville North, 6-6 forward, junior

A versatile playmaker with a feathery touch on his mid-range jumper as well as three-pointers. The lefthander knows how to keep plays alive when he crashes the offensive boards. He isn't afraid to dive on the floor for loose balls. (College: Wisconsin).

Nolan Winter

Lakeville North, 6-10 forward, senior

"[He's] just scratching the surface of where he can be as he gets bigger and stronger," Wisconsin coach Greg Card said. "Excited about his potential." A pure shooter with excellent range, he's also an outstanding passer. (College: Wisconsin).