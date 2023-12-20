The halls are decked, gifts are bought and wrapped and your holiday menu is set. Or, you haven't had a chance to hang a single piece of tinsel, you'll be shopping until the last minute and the holiday menu will come courtesy of your favorite restaurant.

Either way, we've nearly made it through another year — it's time to raise a glass and celebrate.

Whether your celebration will be for many or just a few, having a well-stocked bar and a deep bench of cocktail recipes — full proof, low proof and no proof — will make spirits bright and a host's job a lot easier.

First, the well-stocked bar. Before you open a bottle, there are several tools of the trade that experts recommend having on hand to mix a "proper" cocktail.

Barspoon: No more fishing out a standard spoon; the long stem on a barspoon makes it an essential for stirred drinks.

Shaker: Use with any cocktails that call to be shaken with ice, obviously, or any drink with citrus. There are several types available, but even a Mason jar will do.

Strainer: The standard is the Hawthorne, which has a metal spiral around the edge and prongs to fasten it to the shaker. The more inspired you get, the more types you'll want (there are also fine, cone and julep strainers).

Jiggers: Sleek vessels that measure liquid in ounces instead of tablespoons. But if you want to do math, feel free to use your standard kitchen measurer: 1/2 ounce equals 1 tablespoon.

Citrus juicer: A juicer is a valuable kitchen tool, not just for behind the bar. If you don't have a good one, it's worth the investment.

Citrus peeler: A good citrus peeler (which is also a good vegetable peeler) is another kitchen essential. Time for an upgrade?

Muddler: Use to break up herbs, fruit and sugar cubes right in the cocktail shaker.

Mixing glasses: Think of this as a beaker for your cocktail science lab. Use to properly stir drinks, although a large Mason jar can do the trick, too.

Glassware: Where do you even start? The top three to have on hand are rocks, coupe and Collins glasses. A rocks glass is a short tumbler; experts recommend a double rocks glass, which holds 10 to 12 ounces and accommodates more ice and larger drinks. Coupes are stemmed glasses with a shallow bowl, good for drinks served without ice; they can also pinch hit as a martini glass or Champagne flute. Collins are tall, slim tumblers used for any drinks topped with seltzer, sodas or spirit-free drinks. The list goes on, but storage space doesn't.

Ice molds: Admittedly at the bottom of the "essential" list, but silicone ice molds make it easy and really can raise your cocktail game.

Now that your bar is stocked, or as stocked as it's going to get, try one (or several) of these festive cocktail recipes from this year's slate of books. You've earned it.

Run Run Rudolph cocktail from “Every Cocktail Has a Twist,” by Carey Jones and John McCarthy, has an Irish coffee flavor.

Run Run Rudolph

Makes 6.

This creamy eggnog has the classic flavors of Irish coffee. Santa would definitely appreciate one. From "Every Cocktail Has a Twist," by Carey Jones and John McCarthy (Countryman, 2023). Rachel Weill.

• 20 oz. (2 1/2 c.) chilled eggnog base (see recipe)

• 6 oz. (3/4 c.) Irish whiskey

• 3 oz. (1/3 c.) coffee liqueur

• Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

In a large pitcher, combine the eggnog, whiskey and coffee liqueur and stir gently. Pour into rocks glasses and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Eggnog

Makes about 20 ounces (4-6 drinks).

Use this base as the foundation for many cocktails, add a splash to coffee or just enjoy it solo. From "Every Cocktail Has a Twist," by Carey Jones and John McCarthy (Countryman, 2023)

• 4 large eggs

• 3 tbsp. sugar

• 1 c. whole milk

• 1/2 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

Directions

In a blender, add the eggs, sugar, milk, cream and nutmeg. Blend until the ingredients incorporate fully. Transfer to a sealable container or a bottle with a lid and chill thoroughly before serving.

Winter Wonderland cocktail is inspired by Johnny Mathis’ “Merry Christmas” from 1958. From “A Booze & Vinyl Christmas” by André Darlington (Running Press, 2023).

Winter Wonderland

Makes 1.

The clever "A Booze & Vinyl Christmas" by André Darlington (Running Press, 2023) crafts cocktails to pair with generations of holiday music, from Mariah and Mathis to the Muppets, with trivia and entertaining tips sprinkled throughout.

Johnny Mathis, "Merry Christmas," 1958: Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? They're ringing for cocktail time. Conspire while you dream by the fire with this snow-rimmed (coconut) drink that will immediately transport you to the holidays.

• Lime, for rimming the glass

• Shredded coconut, for garnish

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) vanilla vodka

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) white chocolate liqueur

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) cream

Directions

Slightly wet the rim of a martini glass with lime juice (rub with a cut wedge) and turn in shredded coconut to coat. Shake vodka, chocolate liqueur, and cream with ice and strain into the prepared glass.

All the goodness of fruitcake, in cocktail form. From “Liquid Dessert: Cocktail Confections from Around the World” by Bryan Paiement (Red Lightning, 2023)

Explorer Cake (Fruitcake): The Cocktail

Makes 1.

"Liquid Desserts" book by Bryan Paiement explores desserts from across the world and fashions them into cocktails. The book is broken down by continent, and gives a sweet history lesson with each recipe. The fruitcake cocktail is under the Antarctica chapter, as tribute to the icy climate that kept a fruitcake intact for more than 100 years before researchers found it in an old explorer hut (Red Lightning, 2023).

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) apple brandy, such as Calvados

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) Amaretto

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) black tea

• 3/4 oz. (1.5 tbsp.) brown sugar simple syrup (see below)

• 3/4 oz. (1.5 tbsp.) lemon juice

• 3/4 oz. (1.5 tbsp.) pineapple juice

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) tart cherry juice

• 2 dashes of nutmeg

• Candied pineapple and cherries, for garnish

Directions

In a mixing glass with ice, combine brandy, Amaretto, tea, brown sugar syrup, lemon juice, pineapple juice, cherry juice and nutmeg. Shake well and strain into a goblet.

Garnish with candied pineapples and cherries on a cocktail spear.

To make brown sugar simple syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of water with 1 cup brown sugar. Simmer over medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, stirring, until sugar has fully dissolved. Let cool completely before using.

A Pomegranate Negroni from “A Very Vegan Christmas” by Sam Dixon (Hamlyn, 2023).

Pomegranate Negroni

Serves 6.

An easy cocktail to whip up for groups, this is a lot more vibrant in color than the classic version. Using double the quantity of pomegranate juice to vermouth makes it slightly sweeter, too. From "A Very Vegan Christmas" by Sam Dixon (Hamlyn, 2023).

• 5 oz. (2/3 c.) gin

• 5 oz. (2/3 c.) Campari

• 3 1/2 oz. (7 tbsp.) pomegranate juice

• 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) sweet vermouth

• Ice

• 3 1/2 oz. (7 tbsp.) pomegranate seeds, to garnish

Directions

In a large pitcher, combine gin, Campari, pomegranate juice, vermouth and some ice. Stir until well combined.

Fill 6 tumblers with lots of ice or add one giant cube to each. Divide the cocktail among the glasses, garnish with the pomegranate seeds and serve immediately.

Holly Jolly cocktail can be served in a mule mug or Collins glass. From “Every Cocktail Has a Twist,” by Carey Jones and John McCarthy.

Holly Jolly

Makes 1.

Whereas some cocktails drink frosty and autumnal, this one goes all in on winter. Festive and celebratory, the cranberry, ginger and orange recall a holiday relish or chutney. Dark rum anchors the cocktail, with bitters, nutmeg and ginger beer providing seasonal spice. Use whatever orange liqueur you have, but Grand Marnier tastes awfully nice. From "Every Cocktail Has a Twist," by Carey Jones and John McCarthy (Countryman, 2023).

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) dark rum

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) 100% cranberry juice

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) orange liqueur

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) Raw Sugar Syrup (see below)

• 1/4 oz. (1/2 tbsp.) lime juice

• 3 dashes Angostura bitters

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) ginger beer

• 1 lime wedge, for garnish

• Freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, combine rum, cranberry juice, orange liqueur, raw sugar syrup, lime juice and bitters. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and seal it. Shake vigorously for 15 seconds and double strain into a mule mug or Collins glass filled with ice. Top with the ginger beer and stir gently and briefly. Squeeze the lime wedge into the glass and drop it in. Also garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

To make raw sugar syrup: In a kettle or microwave, heat 1/2 cup of water until nearly boiling. Add 1/2 cup of raw sugar and stir until it dissolves completely. (Raw sugar needs more time to dissolve than granulated sugar. If it's taking a while, reheat and resume stirring.) Let cool to room temperature before using. Makes about 7 ounces.

The Kissing Claus cocktail is inspired by “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” from The Jackson 5’s 1970 “Christmas Album.” From “A Booze & Vinyl Christmas” by André Darlington (Running Press, 2023).

Kissing Claus

From "A Booze & Vinyl Christmas" by André Darlington (Running Press, 2023), which pairs craft cocktails with generations of holiday music.

The Jackson 5, "Christmas Album," 1970: Freshen your breath with this bright, frothy delight that is sure to please whomever you're kissing. Pro tip: don't get caught by the kids.

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) gin

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) crème de menthe

• 1 oz. lemon juice

• 1 egg white

• Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

Shake gin, crème de menthe, lemon juice, and egg white vigorously with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a mint sprig.

Embrace your sour side with the Pickle Holiday cocktail. From “Every Cocktail Has A Twist,” by Carey Jones and John McCarthy (Countryman, 2023).

Pickle Holiday

Makes 1.

Sticking with our "garnish as snack" theme, here's something new for Dirty Martini fans. The snappy brine from a jar of cornichons works beautifully to enliven a vodka martini. With all respect to dill pickles, we want cornichons in particular here for the balance of salt and acidity in their brine. Plus, the cornichons themselves are a perfectly proportioned garnish. We love the French brand Maille. From "Every Cocktail Has a Twist," by Carey Jones and John McCarthy (Countryman, 2023).

• 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) vodka

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) dry vermouth

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) cornichon brine

• 2 cornichons or baby dill pickles, for garnish

• 1 pickled onion (from cornichon jar), for garnish

Directions

In a mixing glass, combine vodka, vermouth all the ingredients. Fill the mixing glass three-quarters full of ice. Stir for 30 seconds and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with the pickled cornichons and pickled onion on a cocktail pick.

Four Calling Birds was inspired by John Denver’s holiday album with the Muppets. From “A Booze & Vinyl Christmas” by André Darlington (Running Press, 2023).

Four Calling Birds

Makes 1.

From "A Booze & Vinyl Christmas" by André Darlington (Running Press, 2023), which pairs craft cocktails with generations of holiday music. John Denver and the Muppets, "A Christmas Together," 1979: Go gonzo with this tropical cocktail of ambiguous species. A bit of liquid sunshine, this is a vanilla- and banana-flavored crowd-pleaser that will have all the birds calling for more.

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) light rum

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) banana liqueur

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) Galliano

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) fresh orange juice

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) fresh lemon juice

Directions

Shake light rum, banana liqueur, Galliano, orange juice, and lemon juice with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass and serve.

Sammi Katz and illustrator Olivia McGiff teamed up to write “Cocktails in Color: A Spirited Guide to the Art and Joy of Drinkmaking” from (Union Square, 2023).

Save Room

Makes 1.

"One night when I was really craving an Old Fashioned but was too lazy to make simple syrup, I looked in my fridge and was like 'ooh, maple syrup!' You can just make an Old Fashioned using syrup, but to take it up a notch, incorporate my other favorite thing to pair with maple: pecans. ... A maple-pecan pie is exactly what I want at the end of Thanksgiving dinner. So why not transform it into a luscious dessert cocktail you can enjoy at the end of ANY meal?" The pecan bourbon has to sit for two to three days, so plan accordingly.

• 2 oz. pecan-infused bourbon (see below)

• 1/4 oz. maple syrup

• 3 dashes orange bitters

• 1 orange twist, for garnish

• Fresh grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

Combine bourbon, syrup and bitters in a rocks glass over one big ice cube. Stir until chilled, then garnish with orange twist and grated nutmeg and serve.

To make pecan bourbon: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread 1/2 cup pecans on a baking sheet and toast for 5 minutes, moving them around a few times so they don't burn. Let cool completely. Combine the pecans and bourbon in an airtight jar, let sit at room temperature for 2 to 3 days, then strain with a fine strainer.