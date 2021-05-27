'Friends: The Reunion'

After a yearlong delay, this reunion is finally a reality. In addition to the beloved cast members, the retrospective includes cameos from Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber and Malala Yousafzai. Could you be any more excited? Starts streaming Thursday on HBO Max (Neal Justin)

'Pink: All I Know So Far'

It's a thrill watching Billboard's Icon Award winner twist and shout over the heads of adoring fans during her last arena tour in Europe. But the real draw to this documentary is watching the artist bond with her two adorable kids, who steal the show every time they're on camera. They're rock stars. Amazon Prime (Neal Justin)

'HouseBroken'

According to the family-friendly animated series, pets sneak out when you're not looking for group therapy. It's a clever premise, elevated by the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Horgan and Will Forte. Kids will enjoy the jokes about flatulence, while adults will fall in love with George Clooney's pot-bellied pig. 8 p.m. Mondays, KMSP, Ch. 9 (Neal Justin)

'Oslo'

This film adaptation of J.T. Rogers' Tony-award winning play spotlights the Norwegian couple who brokered conversations between Israeli and Palestinian representatives that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accord. Nearly 30 years later, that conflict remains far from any kind of permanent resolution, but you'll marvel at this story's top-notch cast, which includes Ruth Wilson of "The Affair" and Andrew Scott, best known as the hot priest from "Fleabag." 7 p.m. Saturday, HBO (Neal Justin)

'Panic'

In this new series, teens stuck in a small Texas town don't appear to have anything to do but emulate "The Hunger Games." Its star, Olivia Welch, doesn't have Jennifer Lawrence's pluck, which makes her entry into a series of death-defying challenges even more perilous. Based on a popular YA novel, the story is compelling, although you may have a hard time buying the idea that the police and parents can never quite manage to put a stop to the madness. Starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime (Neal Justin)

'Younger'

This is the seventh and final season of "Younger," so at this point, we're committed. The show has long moved past its premise: 40-year-old Liza (the delightful Sutton Foster) poses as a millennial to restart her career in publishing. But it still delights in froth — juicy author parodies, glitzy media launches and steamy love triangles. This season, however, feels full of missteps and missed opportunities, including a misguided "cancel culture" plotline. And the show just isn't the same without Diana (Miriam Shor) hollering "Liza!" Hulu and Paramount Plus (Jenna Ross)

'The Me You Can't See'

Oprah Winfrey's new series on mental health is no substitution for a good therapy session. But hearing celebrities like Prince Harry, Glenn Close and Lady Gaga talk about their personal struggles may help viewers feel less alone. Apple TV Plus (Neal Justin)

'I'm Not There'

With all the fuss over Bob Dylan's 80th birthday this week, his musical legacy obviously overshadowed his cinematic history. But maybe the most apropos Dylan movie doesn't include the singer at all. Director Todd Haynes enlisted six actors — including Cate Blanchett, Christian Bale, Richard Gere and Heath Ledger — to portray different facets of Dylan's life in separate stories. This impressionistic 2007 art film is fascinating and enigmatic — like the bard himself. Pluto TV, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play (Jon Bream)

'This Is a Robbery'

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum was "an art thief's delight," a reporter says in this Netflix documentary series. The 1990 theft of 13 works from the Boston museum — including Rembrandt's only seascape — remains unsolved. This series digs into the case's vexing details, interviewing investigators, museum executives, reporters and a renowned art thief. Watch this doc, then check out the Boston Globe's better, deeper podcast on the heist, "Last Seen." Netflix (Jenna Ross)

'The Kominsky Method'

The best reason to binge this show was eavesdropping on the bickering between Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as lifelong pals who refuse to slide gracefully into their senior years. But Arkin doesn't appear in the six new episodes of the third (and final) season. Creator Chuck Lorre tries to make up for it by increasing Kathleen Turner's camera time and snagging cameos from stars like Morgan Freeman. But Arkin's absence will make you want to relive old times. Netflix (Neal Justin)