At least one person was killed Monday after an SUV and school bus collided in Minnetonka.
The State Patrol was investigating the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. on westbound Hwy. 62 near Shady Oak Road.
No one on the school bus was injured, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
West Metro
