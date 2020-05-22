Paul Molitor was accustomed to the spotlight of major league baseball, but he had privacy at home, in an estate perched on a hill in Edina and surrounded by 4 acres.

“It’s quiet, private and protected,” said Todd Bertelson, an agent with RE/MAX Results. “It’s an extraordinary setting — a close-in location with a gated entrance and winding driveway, on one of the highest hills in Indian Hills.”

Molitor’s large, stately home is on the market for $1.79 million. Built in 1973 and completely rebuilt on the original foundation in the mid-1990s, according to Bertelson, the 9,674-square-foot home combines imposing formal spaces with informal ones for low-key living and entertaining.

“The house has a very grand entrance and a cathedral living room with wraparound windows,” Bertelson said. “The rest is very casual and fun.”

There’s a huge game/recreation room with a wet bar, pool table and big-screen TV, and a four-season gazebo with hot tub and sauna. There’s also a wine room with storage for a very large collection. (Going by its emptiness, the slugger isn’t an oenophile.)

The next owner can bring the nanny or mother-in-law — there’s a separate apartment inside the house, with its own kitchenette, living area, bathroom and laundry room.

Molitor bought the home in 2008 after he had wound down his playing career, which included stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins. During his career, he made seven All-Star Game appearances and was named World Series MVP in 1994.

Molitor then managed the Twins for four seasons. He was fired in October 2018 after being named American League Manager of the Year the previous year.

Todd and Mary Bertelson, 612-386-3500, RE/MAX Results, have the listing.