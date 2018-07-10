Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog from Anoka that made headlines around the world last month after winning this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest, died early Tuesday morning.

Megan Brainard, Zsa Zsa’s owner, said the 9-year-old dog passed away in her sleep.

The canine won over the hearts of people with her slobbery tongue, squished-in face and pink sparkly collar.

After winning the annual contest in California, Zsa Zsa and her entourage flew to New York for an appearance on NBC’s Today Show.

Zsa Zsa was rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri when she was 5-years-old and adopted by Brainard a year later, who saw the bulldog’s photo on PetFinder.com.

Brainard said she named the pup after Hungarian actress Zsa Zsa Gabor because she liked to lay on the couch “like a beautiful model.”