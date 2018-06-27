With her pink sparkly collar and nails to match her pink slobbery tongue, Zsa Zsa the English bulldog is making the most of her new life as a celebrity.

The 9-year-old pup from Anoka took first place at this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, Calif. She jetted off to New York the next day for an appearance on NBC’s Today Show.

Her squished-in face, crooked stride and drooling mouth have won the hearts of people over the world.

“She’s loving the attention,” said Zsa Zsa’s owner, Megan Brainard.

Four years ago, Brainard saw a picture of the bulldog online and knew she had to have her. Zsa Zsa had spent five years at a puppy mill in Missouri before being purchased at auction by a rescue group.

Zsa Zsa and family flew from New York back to California on Wednesday, where they picked up their van.

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.

Then they began the trek back to Anoka, where Zsa Zsa will be able to show off her six-foot pink trophy and $1,500 check.