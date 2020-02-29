In the hours before Fox Sports North and the 20 other related regional sports networks were due to be dropped from YouTube TV, the streaming service had a glimmer of good news for sports fans.

A tweet in response to one in a wave of frustrated customers revealed "a temporary extension" with Sinclair, the operator of the Fox regional sports networks, to keep the sports action on YouTube TV. The tweet added that "negotiations are still underway." It repeated the news in a separate tweet late Friday.

On Thursday, the service notified its 2 million subscribers of the move, effective Saturday, citing "the rising cost of sports content." Many fans, who had been through the same decisions by Sling TV and Dish Network, lashed out on social media.

Fox Sports North is the home of most Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves games as well as many Minnesota United, Lynx and area college hockey games.